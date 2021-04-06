Wednesday April 7

Dennis A. Ladach, 64, formerly of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Chapel in Hastings.

Friday April 8

David L. Kirstine, 73, of Juniata, 11 a.m. at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata.

Loetta N. Raatz, 92, of Hebron, 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Hebron.

Saturday April 10

Danola M. Katzberg, 85, of Prosser, 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Juniata.

Sherry L. Liska, 74, of Sutton, 11 a.m. at the Federated Church in Sutton.

Dr. Van D. Sandstedt, 89, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings.

Dorothy Lipp-Flessner, 103, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at the Franklin Cemetery in Franklin.

Shirley M. Ginn, 64, of Trumbull, 2 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Trumbull.

0
0
0
0
0