Friday
Ruth “Carol” Hansen, 92, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Saturday
Alice B. Paus, 99, of Blue Hill, 2 p.m. at Glenvil Cemetery in Glenvil.
Monday
Georgia J. Osler, 91, of Kenesaw, 10 a.m. at Kenesaw Cemetery in Kenesaw.
Duane L. Stromer, 85, formerly of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Chapel in Hastings.
Ronald L. “Ron” Harpham, 78, of Kenesaw, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.