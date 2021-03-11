Saturday

Dorothy I. “Dot” VonSpreckelsen, 89, formerly of Clay Center, 10:30 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.

John J. “Jack” Hlavac, 92, of Lawrence, 1:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholioc Church in Lawrence.

Tuesday

Chad M. Robertson, 48, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at North Shore Assembly of God Church in Hastings.

Thursday, March 18

Harlan F. Boyce, 77, formerly of Harvard, 2 p.m. at the Harvard Cemetery in Harvard.

Wednesday, March 17

Eldon L. Albers, 83, of Hastings, 1:30 p.m. at Livingston Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

0
0
0
0
0