Saturday
Dorothy I. “Dot” VonSpreckelsen, 89, formerly of Clay Center, 10:30 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.
John J. “Jack” Hlavac, 92, of Lawrence, 1:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholioc Church in Lawrence.
Tuesday
Chad M. Robertson, 48, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at North Shore Assembly of God Church in Hastings.
Thursday, March 18
Harlan F. Boyce, 77, formerly of Harvard, 2 p.m. at the Harvard Cemetery in Harvard.
Wednesday, March 17
Eldon L. Albers, 83, of Hastings, 1:30 p.m. at Livingston Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.