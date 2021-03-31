Friday April 2

John T. Clark Sr., 86, of Clay Center, 10 a.m. Clay Center Christian Church in Clay Center.

Jean Anne Einspahr, 83, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wilcox.

Wednesday April 7

Dennis A. Ladach, 64, formerly of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Chapel in Hastings.

Saturday April 10

Dr. Van D. Sandstedt, 89, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings.

