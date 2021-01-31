Monday
Joseph B. Ferguson, 63, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Billie Lee Kmiec, 79, of Juniata, 2 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church near Prosser.
Sharon K. Peters, 78, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Tuesday February 2
Stanley A. ‘Stan’ Hoffmeyer, 73, of Hastings, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Friday February 5
Marcia S. Nicholson, 63, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Michael J. ‘Mike’ Aipperspach, 49, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.
Saturday February 6
Joan I. Potts, 52, of Fairfield, 10:30 a.m. at Community Presbyterian Church in Fairfield.
Peggy Ann Zeadow, 71, of Blue Hill, 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill.
Tuesday February 9
Dayle Gewecke, 71, or Geneva, 10:30 a.m. at Congregational United Church in Geneva.
