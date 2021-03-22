Tuesday
Clay E. Myers, 84, of Nelson, 11 a.m. at Klawitter-Price Funeral Home in Nelson.
Majorie L. Lake, 96, formerly of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Rain. Becoming windy for the afternoon. High 47F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy with occasional light rain in the evening...then a few showers late. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 23, 2021 @ 8:54 am
