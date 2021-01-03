Monday

Donald R. Griess, 83, of Sutton, 2 p.m. at the Federated Church in Sutton.

Tuesday

Wendell D. “Babe” Ruth, 78, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings.

Hazel C. Osterbuhr, 92, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth.

Luella Hunzeker, 88, of Sutton, 1:30 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.

James L. Parsons, 35, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Wednesday

Venla L. Bartels, 88, of Holdrege, 2 p.m. at the Upland Cemetery in rural Upland.

