Monday
Donald R. Griess, 83, of Sutton, 2 p.m. at the Federated Church in Sutton.
Tuesday
Wendell D. “Babe” Ruth, 78, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings.
Hazel C. Osterbuhr, 92, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth.
Luella Hunzeker, 88, of Sutton, 1:30 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
James L. Parsons, 35, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Wednesday
Venla L. Bartels, 88, of Holdrege, 2 p.m. at the Upland Cemetery in rural Upland.
