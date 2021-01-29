Saturday

Jerome I. “Jerry” Carlson, 80, of Hastings, 1:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings.

Delores “Dee” Lammers, 79, of Glenvil, 1;30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil.

Monday

Joseph B. Ferguson, 63, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Billie L. Kmiec, 79, of Juniata, 2 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church near Prosser.

Sharon K. Peters, 78, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.

Tuesday

Stanley A. “Stan” Hoffmeyer, 73, of Hastings, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.

Friday February 5

Marcia S. Nicholson, 63, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Saturday February 6

Joan I. Potts, 52, of Fairfield, 10:30 a.m. at Community Presbyterian Church in Fairfield.

Tuesday February 9

Dayle Gewecke, 71, or Geneva, 10:30 a.m. at Congregational United Church in Geneva.

