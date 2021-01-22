Saturday
Caroline M. Dyer, 89, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Dolores R. Pavelka, 92, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Monday
Donna L. Hogan, 66, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Robert A. “Bob” Straatman, 55, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Jerome I. “Jerry” Carlson, 80, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Sue E. Mosier, 74, of Davenport, 1 p.m. at Urbauer-Price Funeral Home in Davenport.
Deb Landsmann, 66, of Juniata, 10 a.m. at Zion Wanda Church in Juniaia.
Thursday January 28
Jenneth L. O’Neill Brown, 70, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
