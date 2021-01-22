Saturday

Caroline M. Dyer, 89, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.

Dolores R. Pavelka, 92, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Monday

Donna L. Hogan, 66, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Robert A. “Bob” Straatman, 55, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Jerome I. “Jerry” Carlson, 80, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings.

Sue E. Mosier, 74, of Davenport, 1 p.m. at Urbauer-Price Funeral Home in Davenport.

Deb Landsmann, 66, of Juniata, 10 a.m. at Zion Wanda Church in Juniaia.

Thursday January 28

Jenneth L. O’Neill Brown, 70, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

