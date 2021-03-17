Thursday
Harlan F. Boyce, 77, formerly of Harvard, 2 p.m. at the Harvard Cemetery in Harvard.
Friday
John F. Martin, 93, of Kenesaw, 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kenesaw.
Edna Niemeier, 91, of Bladen, 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill.
Jean Persinger, 87, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Michael D. Peterson, 69, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
