Friday
Beverly A. Rogers, 83, of Superior, 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.
Chester J. Kohmetscher, 93, of Lawrence, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.
Doris A. Deepe, 105, of Carleton, 2 p.m. at Belvidere City Cemetery in Belvidere.
Victor E. Kyle, 77, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Joshua A. Armon, 34, of Hastings, 2:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Saturday
Donald “Larry” Graham, 81, of Prosser, 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan.
Sandra J. Graham, 78, of Prosser, 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan.
Rosalie M. Engelhardt, 90, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Paul M. Schneider, 92, formerly of Holstein, 10:30 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in Assumption.
Darrel “Buster” Smith, 86, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home Chapel in Hastings.
Monday, Nov. 16
Ordean J. Dravland, 85, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery, west of Glenvil.
Friday, Nov. 20
Leonard P. “Len” Mazour, 66, of rural Lawrence, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.
