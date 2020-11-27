Saturday
Donald J. “Don” Koos, 70, of Roseland, 11 a.m. at Assumption Cemetery in Assumption.
Judy Mikkelsen, 73, of Hardy, 2 p.m. at Spring Creek Cemetery in Ruskin.
James “Jim” Horsham, 72, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at the Elks Cub in Hastings.
Tuesday
Marjorie L. (Benke) Bieck, 84, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home Chapel in Hastings.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Clarence H. Juedeman, 100, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.