Saturday

Donald J. “Don” Koos, 70, of Roseland, 11 a.m. at Assumption Cemetery in Assumption.

Judy Mikkelsen, 73, of Hardy, 2 p.m. at Spring Creek Cemetery in Ruskin.

James “Jim” Horsham, 72, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at the Elks Cub in Hastings.

Tuesday

Marjorie L. (Benke) Bieck, 84, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home Chapel in Hastings.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Clarence H. Juedeman, 100, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

