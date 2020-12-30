Thursday

Janet Scheidemann, 87, of Sutton, 10 a.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.

Frederick A. Pryal, 71, of Glenvil, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Chapel in Hastings.

James M. Kaufman, 80, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Plainview Cemetery at Bladen.

Saturday

Ruth S. Poore, 93, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.

Norbert L. “Nobby” Hemberger, 87, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Roseland.

Lisa Kepford, 57, of O’Neill, 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings.

Darrel A. Poore, 64, of Hastings, noon at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Artha “Annie” Ficken, 89, formerly of Davenport, 2 p.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Davenport.

Irena R. Fintel, 94, of Deshler, 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Deshler.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you