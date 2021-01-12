Thursday
LaVern F. Johnson of Campbell, 1:30 p.m. at the Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell.
Elmer “Nicky” A. Necklace of Kenesaw, 11 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.
Friday
Marvin R. Scriber, 60, formerly of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Samantha J. Ardiana, 81, Blanco, Texas, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Carol Jean Kiolbasa, 73, Clay Center, 10 a.m. at the United Church of Christ in Clay Center.
Saturday, Jan. 16
James L. ‘Jim’ Uden, 70, of Prosser, 10 a.m. Saturdayat Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
