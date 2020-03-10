While no cases of coronavirus disease were known to exist in Adams, Clay, Webster or Nuckolls counties as of Tuesday afternoon, officials of the South Heartland District Health Department had been monitoring a total of eight individuals with either travel history to certain other counties or potential exposure to Nebraska’s first confirmed case of the infectious illness also known as COVID-19.
Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, said in a news release Tuesday that the department has been in regular contact with the eight individuals who are or until recently were self-quarantined for a 14-day period.
Six of the eight individuals were self-quarantined based on travel history, while the other two potentially were exposed to a 36-year-old Omaha woman who tested positive for COVID-19 following returning home from a trip to the United Kingdom.
(The Omaha woman, who reportedly is hospitalized, participated in a Special Olympics basketball tournament in Fremont after returning to the United States but before becoming seriously ill and testing positive for the virus last week.)
“We check in with these individuals twice each day to record their temperatures, ask how they are feeling and note any symptoms they are experiencing,” Bever said. “So far, all six travelers have completed their 14-day quarantine with no symptoms appearing.”
According to Bever, individuals who have traveled to Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand or China within the last 14 days are being asked to self-report their travel to the Nebraska public health online system at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.
Bever said state and local health officials are asking anyone who returns from overseas travel or who may have been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 to contact the local health department for guidance and next steps.
The guidance is based on information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While the South Heartland health department is the lead agency for local public health response, department officials are working closely on the issue with Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior, and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud, as well as schools and colleges, local county emergency managers and other government officials, and community organizations.
Local health officials ask that patients call ahead before their appointments with any medical or mental health providers, clinics or hospitals regardless of the type of appointment or the reason for it. Patients should contact their health care provider prior to an appointment based on:
- Symptoms, including fever, shortness of breath or trouble breathing, cough or sore throat
- Travel anywhere outside of Nebraska
- Proximity, or having come within 6 feet of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19
Dr. Abel Luksan, chief medical officer at Mary Lanning, endorsed everyone taking those practical precautions in the name of safety.
“Doing so not only protects you and your family, but it also keeps people who have other medical issues safe from coronavirus, colds and influenza,” Luksan said.
Rebecca Hedstrom, infection prevention registered nurse at Brodstone Memorial Hospital, said steering clear of coronavirus means holding germs at bay.
“The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus,” she said.
Hedstrom is working with Diane Littrell, Brodstone’s emergency response coordinator, and other employees on a plan for preparedness and collaboration with SHDHD in awareness and preparation for COVID-19.
Hedstrom recommends the following steps for people hoping to protect themselves and others from respiratory viruses, including the common cold, influenza and coronaviruses:
• Avoid close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash, or consider coughing or sneezing into your sleeve.
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren't available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Bever said South Heartland will continue working to keep area residents abreast of developments.
“Our priority is to protect our South Heartland residents,” she said. “This means ensuring residents and community leaders have access to the most current information and that they know what they can do to help keep themselves, their families, their employees and communities at low risk.”
Local information and updates will be posted online at www.southheartlandhealth.org along with links to the state and national websites. Residents with concerns or questions may call the health department at 1-877-238-7595.
