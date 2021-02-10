Watching the Super Bowl was exciting for Debbie Shuck and her husband, Joe, of Red Cloud.
Their front porch with an American flag waving out front was one of the main images from “The Middle,” the two-minute Jeep commercial featuring Bruce Springsteen that appeared Sunday on CBS during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV.
Something about their home apparently caught the attention of someone directly involved in the commercial’s production.
“It’s on the highway, so it stands out,” Debbie said.
Joe’s grandfather and great-uncle built the house, just south of downtown Red Cloud, in 1929.
When the Shucks were contacted initially about this opportunity, they were only told it was for a Super Bowl commercial.
It was later they learned Springsteen would be involved. And no, The Boss didn’t visit their house.
“We were pretty excited,” she said. “I just wished we could’ve met Bruce Springsteen because I’m a huge fan.”
The signing of non-disclosure agreements about Springsteen being in south central Nebraska has kept many who knew something about him being here from talking about it, including any details about a private jet carrying him that landed at Hastings Municipal Airport.
Despite all the efforts at secrecy and keeping Springsteen from public view, Debbie said she was impressed after seeing the finished commercial.
“I think it’s great; I love the message of the commercial,” she said of the call for unity. “We loved being a part of that. It’s really kind of sweet.”
The production crew also spent time 20 miles up the road in Blue Hill, gathering briefly and filming at the Blue Hill Motel and the Dollar General store.
While the footage shot in Blue Hill didn’t make the commercial’s final cut, Mayor Keri Schunk said, it was an entertaining experience for local residents all the same.
“It is still awesome that we were even considered and that there was a possibility that Blue Hill, Nebraska, almost made it into a Super Bowl commercial!” she said.
Aside from the Shucks’ front porch, another main backdrop of the commercial is the U.S. Center Chapel at the geographic center of the contiguous United States, outside of Lebanon, Kansas, which is 20 miles south of Red Cloud.
In his voiceover, Springsteen uses the U.S. Center Chapel as a symbol for unity. He encourages Americans to meet in “the middle.”
In the commercial, Springsteen is shown entering the tiny chapel and sitting on one of its pews, lighting a candle.
“There’s a chapel in Kansas standing on the exact center of the lower 48,” Springsteen says. “It never closes. All are more than welcome to come meet here, in the middle.”
Cindy Stones, who lives in Lebanon, said the exposure from the commercial should draw attention to the area and anything that has “center” in its name “probably has been getting some communications from all over the country.”
“Probably all of Kansas has been called upon to answer questions, would be my guess,” she said. “Anything in Kansas that has tourism because it mentions Kansas specifically.”
Stones said she thought the commercial did a good job of conveying its message.
The center park, which includes a monument and flagpole as well as the chapel, has been there for more than 80 years.
“People from all over come and go to that little park, most of them anonymously,” she said. “But we think the best thing about that park is that it’s peaceful. The park has been there for 80 years and probably will continue to be for a long time. There’s volunteers that keep it up, and they have done so faithfully all these years, total volunteer. To me, they’re the heroes.”
In addition to the Hastings airport’s role in the commercial, Lochland Country Club posted on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon that it catered several meals for those shooting it.
“I think it’s neat that Hastings was their landing airport,” Stones said.
Commercial now on pause
On Wednesday, Jeep released a statement saying the company has placed a pause on the Super Bowl commercial following confirmation by the National Park Service that Springsteen was arrested Nov. 14, 2020, and now is facing a drunken-driving charge in his home state of New Jersey.
A spokesperson for the National Park Service said the alleged drunken-driving incident occurred at the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coast, about 12 miles from Springsteen’s home in Colts Neck.
Springsteen reportedly received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The spokesperson said Springsteen was cooperative.
News of the arrest first was reported by TMZ.com. The Associated Press reported Wednesday evening that it had left a message seeking comment from Springsteen’s publicist.
In its statement, Jeep indicated the information about Springsteen’s arrest nearly three months ago came as news to the company.
The Jeep statement says it “would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and cannot substantiate.”
At the same time, Jeep said, “it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established.”
The Jeep commercial was the second of two recent high-profile appearances by Springsteen, 71. On Jan. 20, he performed “Land of Hopes and Dreams” in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington as part of President Joe Biden’s inauguration festivities.
