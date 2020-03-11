HARVARD — Students from around the state competed Wednesday during the 2020 Cardinal and Black Show Choir Competition at Harvard Public School.
Sydny Havel, a senior at Thayer Central High School, said it was her third year at the competition.
"I like doing it because we prepare so much and this is a chance to get other people's input," she said.
Judges watched each performance and provided critique notes to the students in a private area afterward.
Sam Zitterkopf, the choir director at Thayer Central, said that feedback gives students the opportunity to improve. Students usually have early morning practices twice a week and the contest is a way to prepare for a 15- to 20-minute show. He said the show choir normally performs at sporting events for the school, but the occasional competition gives them valuable feedback.
Zitterkopf enjoys the annual Harvard competition because it focuses on schools of a similar size.
"One of the things I like the most is being in a relaxing environment," he said. "It's a fun competition to do. They put a good emphasis on fun."
Blake Thompson, assistant principal and show choir director at Harvard Public Schools, organizes the event and said fun is the goal.
He said some schools will host a competition to use as a fundraiser, but his main focus has been as an educational opportunity for the students. And he wants to make sure students enjoy themselves.
"I hope they are able to find success and want to keep doing this because of an experience they have here," Thompson said.
He said the competition started with 10 teams and has continued to grow for about seven years. This year, 22 groups participated in the event.
"I felt there was not a lot of opportunities for smaller schools to compete," he said.
Thompson said it's also a way to teach his students the importance of respecting the home rooms they use while visiting other schools for competition, since students generally use a classroom in the host school as a waiting area between performances.
Harvard show choir seniors Colton Roberts and Phoenix Sadd served as emcees for the event, introducing the choirs and providing snippets of entertainment between performances.
Thompson said Harvard hosts its competition during the day instead of on a weekend to make it more convenient for students who participate in multiple school activities.
Zitterkopf said it takes a lot of effort from the students to be involved in multiple extracurricular activities, so the scheduling of the Harvard competition helps.
"It's amazing how much kids do in small schools," he said.
Carter Miller, a senior at Thayer Central, also plays football, golf and baseball. He marches with the band and participates in other school activities. He said the show choir helps him develop agility for his other endeavors.
"It's good practice for our other performances," he said. "And it's fun."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.