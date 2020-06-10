Three Tribland high school students are among 22 from Nebraska, Colorado and Iowa who were selected to participate this week in the Hastings College Department of Music and Theatre’s Open Space for the Performing Arts.
The program, which began Sunday and ends Thursday, is fully online this year due to concerns about the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Diya Baldev of Hastings High School, Janison Majors of Superior Junior/Senior High School and Mekenzie Miller of Sandy Creek High School are the three area students participating.
All students spend time each day in their selected area-specific technique class, which includes small-group sessions for saxophone, piano, brass, theater and voice.
Students also participate in the daily elective where they pick their own course. These include insight and information on stage makeup techniques, tips on auditioning, songwriting, an inside look into Disney, and others.
Faculty and others leading the program include Louie Eckhardt, director of bands at Hastings College; Bob Fuson, adjunct instructor of woodwinds and director of the Hastings College Jazz Ensemble; Jonathan Sokasits, professor of piano; Dillon Beede, adjunct instructor of vocal and choral music; Kelli Van Meter, Lyric Opera of Kansas City apprentice; Annette Vargas, professor of theatre; Sarah Nottage-Tacey, adjunct theater faculty; and Fritz Mountford, director of the Hastings College Choir.
