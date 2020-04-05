Around half of the households in Adams County have responded to the 2020 Census, according to information on the U.S. Census website.
A total of 49.5% of households submitted a self-response by Thursday, the day following Census Day on April 1, the official day for recording the country's population every 10 years.
David Drozd, research coordinator at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, noted in an email that 50.4% of households in Hastings, 36.8% of households in Juniata and 37.7% of those in Kenesaw have self-responded.
Adams County currently ranks 12th best in the state. Buffalo County ranked 15th with 49.2% response and Hall was 23rd with 46.9%.
"All of the Tri-cities counties are doing well and should be commended," Drozd wrote.
Fillmore County leads the pack of Tribland counties with the fifth highest respose of 52.2%. Nuckolls County is currently at eighth with 51.2%. Kearney County is at 13th with 49.4%.
Thayer County is at 21st with 47.3% and Franklin is at 54th with 41.3%. Clay is at 59th with 40.2% and Webster is at 66th with 37.8%
Nebraska is the fifth best state with 48.6% of households having responded. The average across the U.S. is at 42.8%.
Drozd said most households would have received letters or postcards prompting them to go online to complete the survey, but paper forms people can fill out should arrive between April 8-16.
"Census wants people to self-respond as it is less costly than in-person interviews and provides better data when people can take the time to think about responses versus perhaps being rushed or being hesitant to give information to a census taker in a personal interview," he wrote.
The Decennial Census consists of 10 questions that take about 10 minutes to complete. Census officials promote participation in this civic activity that is safe and confidential so that everyone is counted once and in the right place, Drozd wrote. Census forms and the ongoing American Community Survey can be filled out on paper or online.
"They are how America knows what America needs,” he wrote.
Those who haven’t yet responded are encouraged to do so, either online at my2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 (English) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish), or by the paper form that should arrive between April 8 and 16.
