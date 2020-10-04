Being able to interact face to face Saturday during the Art Walk in downtown Hastings meant a lot to artists and patrons alike.
About 15 artists participated in the new event, which gave them the opportunity to set up shop along downtown sidewalks.
Hastings residents Roger and Karen Doerr purchased a small ceramic witch’s hat from Debra Russell, also of Hastings.
“We were looking forward to coming down and just taking it in,” Roger said. “I think it’s really good for the artists, and it’s really just another exciting thing for the community.”
Russell said she received a lot of compliments from passersby.
The specific location of each booth, and whether the artists were in the sun and out of the wind, determined how comfortable they were on a day when, at least in the morning, it was about 45 degrees.
Russell had a booth outside of Brown’s Shoe Fit at the northwest corner of Second Street and Denver Avenue.
“I feel fortunate I’m in the coziest spot I could be in,” she said. “I just really enjoy the people, the walking by and chit-chatting because you’ve missed a lot of that during this whole lockdown phase of our lives.”
Alex Shaw, by comparison, was in a chillier location — without much wind block at the northwest corner of Second Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Shaw, a 27-year-old artist from Holstein, is the featured artist for October at the Gallery on Lincoln Ave, 221 N. Lincoln Ave.
He works in a range of media and mixed media. His work encompasses sketches in chalk and pastels, paintings and murals in oil and acrylic, and metal sculptures — including pumpkins — using rusty parts or new, clean metals.
In addition to working full time as a welder, Shaw creates art for clients through his business, Red Raven Creations.
“I think it’s great, other than the weather being a little chilly,” he said Saturday morning. “A lot of people really like just coming out and looking at people’s work. They seem to like the pumpkins and all that jazz.”
Some of the artists were practicing their respective crafts during art walk, including Gallery on Lincoln Ave partner Jeremy Daniels of Hastings, who was painting. He was working on a small landscape, up the street from Shaw.
He thought the Art Walk was great idea.
“Planning this was fairly fast,” he said. “I think next year, if they do this again, they could get more artists.”
Tammy Orthmann, director of the downtown business association, said she was excited about the turnout for the Art Walk on Saturday.
“This is kind of a level up from your average craft show,” she said. “We have people who make their living doing their art, so we wanted to have them outside of the stores and have them demonstrating their crafts, and showing and selling.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.