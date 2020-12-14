Excitement across the United States Monday concerning the first vaccinations for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, was tempered locally by word of five additional deaths related to the viral infection in the South Heartland Health District.
In a Monday night news release, the district health department reported the deaths of two Clay County women in their 90s, an Adams County woman in her 90s, an Adams County man in his 70s and an Adams County woman in her 70s.
All five had underlying health conditions, and all had been included in district statistics on new cases previously.
Their deaths bring to 42 the total number of health district residents who have succumbed to COVID-19 since last spring.
“Our hearts go out to these families who lost their loved ones to COVID-19,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director.
The health district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
South Heartland recorded 90 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Friday through Monday. The new cases included 47 in Adams County, 19 in Clay, 19 in Nuckolls and five in Webster.
The health district’s test positivity rate for the week ending Dec. 12 was 14.8%, down from 16.8% for the previous week.
In the neighboring Two Rivers Public Health District, tallies of new cases in Tribland counties for Thursday through Sunday included nine in Kearney County, two in Franklin County and two in Harlan County.
Meanwhile, frontline health care workers at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings should receive their long-awaited vaccinations for COVID-19 Tuesday or Wednesday, the hospital announced Monday.
Deb Lee, MLH pharmacy director, said the hospital expects to receive an initial shipment of 195 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday, and that officials hope the vaccinations can be administered by the following day.
The first doses are earmarked for staff members in such areas of the hospital as the emergency room and Intensive Care Unit.
“It will be given only to those who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients at this stage,” Lee said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer product for emergency use on Friday evening. Trucks and airplanes moved the vaccine across the United States over the weekend, and many shipments of the product — which is kept in glass vials and must be held at super-cold temperatures — arrived at their destinations on Monday.
The first shipment arrived in Nebraska about 6:55 a.m. Monday, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced in a news release. The state agency is working with local health districts, federally qualified health centers and hospital systems on the delivery process.
Two hospital systems administered the first vaccines on Monday, and others were expected to follow suit on Tuesday.
“We are all very excited that the Pfizer vaccine has begun to arrive in Nebraska,” said Danette R. Smith, NDHHS director. “And although this marks the beginning of what we hope will be an end to this pandemic, we cannot forget that we must continue to slow the spread. We must continue to be responsible and wear a mask, and we must avoid the three Cs: crowded places, close contact and confined spaces.”
Officials at the national level have determined that frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff members should be given top priority for vaccination.
Since March 18, a total of 3,411 residents of the South Heartland Health District have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. The pace of new cases being diagnosed has been surging since late summer.
On Monday night, Bever, the health department official, identified some good news in the tally of new cases for Friday through Monday.
“There are fewer positive tests — a little more than half as many — reported to us over the past four days compared to the four-day period the previous weekend,” she said. “This decrease is good news, especially since we are two weeks past Thanksgiving weekend, when the number of exposures could have been high. This might reflect residents being diligent during the holiday, keeping their gatherings small and practicing prevention.”
Last week’s dip in the positivity rate — that is, the percentage of tests administered that come back positive — also was welcome news.
“This is going in the right direction overall,” Bever said. “Let’s keep working on this downward trend in our communities — don’t let up on preventing COVID everywhere you go.”
