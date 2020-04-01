The city of Hastings has seen quite a bit of success on the basketball court in recent memory, especially in its boys teams. Since 2015, city schools have played in 18 state tournament games, including four state championship games, and won a pair of state titles. But the boys hoops landscape will look a little different next year, with two of the three city schools needing to replace prominent coaches.
Last week, Lance Creech announced he was stepping down from his head coach position at Hastings High, and Wednesday, Kevin Asher confirmed he will be leaving St. Cecilia and taking the head coaching job and teaching physical education at Wood River.
Both coaches are in similar positions with kids going off to compete at the collegiate level, so having more time for family was a big priority for both Asher and Creech.
“It’s a family and timing decision,” Asher said. “My family and timing was the biggest thing. I really just needed to make things right for the time. I’m not the AD at Wood River, so that’s going to free up some hours that I didn’t have before. If I couldn’t watch Makenna play volleyball at Hastings College because I was out somewhere else with my job, I just thought, ‘This isn’t going to be right.’ I thought it was important to free up some hours in the offseason, especially the fall.”
Asher’s daughter, Makenna, was part of this year’s St. Cecilia’s state championship basketball team and runner-up volleyball squad, and she’ll be playing volleyball for Hastings College next year. Creech’s son, Connor, will play basketball for Western Nebraska Community College after helping the Tigers advance to a state-record tying 59th state tournament appearance.
“It was just something that I’ve contemplated. I knew, with Connor’s class in particular, that we had an opportunity to be pretty good, and I wanted to see that through, from that standpoint. I knew, when I talked to (Connor) a couple years ago, he had a strong desire to play college basketball, and I think he’s earned that right. He has a chance to have a pretty nice career,” Creech said. “As much as I missed when they were growing up — when I was at Hastings College — having an opportunity to coach him was a blessing. So, I was thankful for that, but at the same time, the year that Christian (Lance’s eldest son) played at Western Nebraska, I got to see him play one time. So, probably selfishly, it just felt like the right time to just be a dad and sit in the stands and watch him grow and play and enjoy that opportunity he wanted.”
Creech has spent the last seven seasons as the HHS coach, compiling a record of 84-78. This year, he coached the Tigers to their first state tournament since 2004. Before his Hastings High coaching tenure began, Creech was the coach at Hastings College, where he spent 12 years at the helm and racked up 270 victories with the Broncos.
The former Tigers’ coach is glad his team broke the postseason drought the program suffered, but he still wishes they could have made a little more noise in Lincoln.
“It was obviously awesome just to have the opportunity to play in Lincoln. It was a little bittersweet because of the crisis we are in at this point — and there’s nothing anybody could do about that,” Creech said. “But I wish we could have performed a little better and I wish I could have done something more to help the boys. Instead of just being there, I wish we could have made an impact while we were there. But that’s sports; that’s life... We did the best we could, but at the end of the day it wasn’t enough.”
Asher spent 12 years at St. Cecilia and amassed a record of 231-80. He led the Bluehawks to four state championships and a runner-up finish in seven state tourney appearances.
“St. Cecilia, I’ve been grateful for my time here. It was one of the top Class C programs for 10 years,” he said. “For me to be a part of that was very rewarding. I won’t get those lifelong memories back, but the relationships I’ve built here with all the athletes that I’ve coached and the people I’ve met can’t be spoken words on; it meant a lot to our family.”
Asher wanted to make sure he and his family were still close to the area, which was a big draw to the Wood River job. He said he still plans to be active in the community, especially when it comes to resuming his role as head coach of the Five Points Bank senior American Legion baseball team in Hastings.
“We really love the Tri City area,” he said. “Being in the LouPlatte Conference before and playing a lot of those teams with the schedule we played here at St. Cecilia, I know a lot of the people in the area. It’s a good basketball area. Going back to where I had coached for four years knowing a lot of the faculty that are still there shows the strength and the stability of the Wood River school system.”
Creech will also still be in the city, despite not working for Hastings Public Schools anymore. He’s now going by the title of the “Yard Jock” and is caring for lawns and other “handyman projects.”
“I’m open for hire,” he said with laugh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.