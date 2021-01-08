In a press release Friday evening, Hastings American Legion announced its senior team’s head coach is resigning from his post.
Kevin Asher is stepping down as head coach of Hastings Five Points Bank. The Chiefs were 134-47 (.740) under Coach Asher during his 4 years. The 2019 team finished 3rd at the Mid-South Regional and won the program’s first area championship since 1992.
Asher’s teams qualified for state three times (no tournament in 2020), including a runner-up finish in the 2017 National Division. In 2018, Five Points won its first Cornhusker League championship since 1974.
Coach Asher was also an assistant coach for Five Points from 2014-2016 and Johnson Imperial Homes in 2013.
“Asher’s work ethic and constant insistence on improving trickled down to his players and could be seen on the diamond,” the release said. “While we are disappointed in losing him as a coach, we certainly applaud and support his wanting to spend more time with his family. He will remain a part of our program as both an advisor and committee member and work with us to continue to offer a quality Little league and Legion program for the youth in our area.”
