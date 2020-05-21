Saturday, May 23
Finish what you start. If you jump from one thing to another, you'll accomplish little. Determine what you want and head in that direction with relentless energy and enthusiasm. Refuse to let outside influences throw you off course. Associate with people who make you a better person.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Listen carefully. You'll misunderstand what's being said or be taken advantage of if you are too gullible. Ask questions and make decisions based on facts. Avoid any costly ventures.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Look for a new way to solve an old problem. Steer clear of authority figures, government agencies and institutions. Work on your own, if possible.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Use your intelligence and expertise to convince others to see or do things your way. Your input will have an impact on someone who can contribute to your success. Romance is favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Be ready for whatever comes your way. Preparation will be your saving grace when someone tries to undermine you. A personal change will help solve an old problem.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Express your thoughts and share your intentions. Make plans with a loved one, but don't make unrealistic promises. Added discipline will encourage you to look and be your best.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't neglect financial, legal or medical issues. Someone will feed you outdated information. An unexpected change at home will end up being beneficial. Walk away from situations that limit you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Head in a direction that suits you. Don't buy into someone else's plans or ventures. Stay focused on what you want and on those who bring out the best in you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Be prepared to dismiss an idea that isn't based on facts or is too costly. Take on less and pay close attention to detail to get good results.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Use your imagination to dazzle everyone with your insight and enthusiasm. Home improvements will lead to better relationships. Make unique plans with a loved one.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You'll face opposition, argumentative people and challenges that could disrupt a meaningful relationship. Don't meddle or get involved in someone else's drama. More exercise and a proper diet will ease stress.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Set your sights on what you want and don't stop until you get your way. Your hard work will pay off and give you a chance to do something you enjoy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Resurrect an old idea or plan and give it some more thought. A couple of adjustments will help you update your strategy to fit current trends. Replace criticism with positive suggestions.
Sunday, May 24
Look for opportunities and sink your teeth into something you've been longing to do. Let your willpower lead the way and your desire to succeed motivate you. Don't be fooled by what others do or say. Stick to your game plan and forge ahead.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Take pride in what you do and don't let others' actions or words stand in your way. Jealousy will surface if your accomplishments threaten someone you work alongside. Choose associates wisely.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Get your facts straight before you share information. Your reputation will depend on how you handle situations that affect you, your family or your community. Do your best to stabilize a situation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Contribute to something you believe in or feel you can improve. Collaborating with people you have worked with in the past will help you get things done quickly and efficiently.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Sit back and observe. The less you say, the easier it will be to distance yourself from an unstable situation that could cause problems.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Learn all you can. You'll have the discipline to stick to something that could help you update your skills, education and lifestyle. Personal growth is favored, and romance is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Financial, health or legal obligations will surface. A responsible attitude must be maintained, and finding out the facts and figures before you engage in conversations will be to your advantage.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Consider the source of information you receive before you react. Spend more time fixing up your surroundings and paying attention to the people who are always there for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Put your heart and soul into personal growth and improving relationships with loved ones. Distance yourself from unpredictable individuals trying to pressure you into something you don't want to do.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- If you let your creative imagination take charge, you will find ways to transform your personal space into something that brings you peace and joy. Make personal growth and romance priorities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You will be held accountable if you give someone false information or bad advice. Take better care of your physical, mental and emotional well-being. Do your own thing.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Diversity will ward off boredom. Think big, but take on only what's reasonable. If you use your time wisely, it will pay off. Examine your motives, as well as those of others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take a broader look at what's possible and what isn't. Having a plan in place before you start something new will be essential if you want to achieve what you desire.
