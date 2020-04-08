KENESAW — With social distancing the order of the day and the world facing a public health crisis, many with a knack for sewing are hard at work making face masks and other supplies needed to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
At age 92, Kenesaw resident Dorathy Babcock is one public-spirited seamstress proving you are never too young or old to use your talents for the common good.
Babcock, a prolific quilter through the years, has had to back off on that activity because her fingers don’t work like they once did. But she still enjoys other, simpler sewing projects, and making masks is a job that fits her well.
These days, she is hard at work at the sewing machine. As of Tuesday, she’d made about 60 — and she plans to keep going as long as there’s a need to be met and she has the supplies to keep going.
“I can’t do a lot of other things,” she explained. “This is something I can do to help someone else. That’s my theory on that.”
Babcock credits her niece, Patricia Schoone of Hildreth, with helping her get started on the project.
Schoone provided her aunt with elastic and some material to begin with, as well as a sample of a mask she had sewed herself.
“Pat brought me some material probably about a month ago,” Babcock said. “This last week I’ve really been hitting it hard.”
Babcock has made masks for neighbors and others who have shown an interest in having one. She also donated two dozen to the Premier Estates senior living center in Kenesaw. She plans on making a batch to send to family in Hawaii who don’t have the supplies on hand to make masks for themselves.
Babcock said she works on her own timetable but estimated it takes her about about a half-hour to make each mask from start to finish.
“One day last week I did 12 in a day,” she said.
The process isn’t difficult, Babcock said, but chuckled when it was suggested she knows her way around a sewing machine better than many would-be mask makers.
“It’s simple after you get on to the way they’re done,” she said. “I’m very particular because I want them to look like they weren’t just thrown together.
“I want them to look good, or why do it?”
One thing she’s determined so far, she said, is that the optimal width for men’s and women’s masks are different — so she varies the widths accordingly.
“I decided that men need a wider one than women,” she said.
She concedes she doesn’t have much material on hand right now that has much fashion appeal for a man looking to cover his face in style.
Babcock knows she is just one of many people sewing in their homes right now to help protect health care workers and others from the spread of the novel coronavirus. She said she even knows of others in Kenesaw who are hard at work, although she hasn’t spoken to them about how they are getting along.
At her age, she said, she just feels fortunate to be able to work from her own home and do her part to assist others amid a crisis that is different from anything she has seen in her long life.
“It’s something to do that I can see accomplished,” she said.
