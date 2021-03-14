LINCOLN — There are three certainties in life: death, taxes and Jim Weeks-coached teams dictating the pace of a basketball game.
“He’s going to control tempo,” Adams Central coach Zac Foster said of Auburn’s head coach and his good friend. “He’s really going to try to dictate how the game is played. We don’t have a shot clock.”
Let’s stop right there.
A minute into the Class C-1 state final Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena people were beginning to groan.
Auburn’s starting five spaced the floor, eyeing Adams Central’s 1-3-1 zone defense.
Back and forth the looping passes went from Binder to Binder. Which of the three were they? Couldn’t tell you.
Sixty seconds gone, Auburn’s Daniel Frary slips through the zone and scores.
Against a lesser opponent, Auburn might win 2-0.
Against Adams Central, the Bulldogs still three-peated as C-1 champions with a 41-33 final margin.
The Patriots and Bulldogs played at a snail pace.
“It was a little different than (Friday) night in that Prep-Bellevue West game, wasn’t it?” cracked Weeks in reference to the triple overtime second Class A semifinal that finished as the highest scoring game in tournament history with its 189 combined points.
Auburn was me arriving at the dog park, patiently walking to the gate.
Adams Central was my dog, leashed up, raring to break out into the open.
The teams combined for 18 points in the first half, which marked the lowest scoring half in the modern era of the state tournament.
Auburn was leading 12-6, following its opening with a 10-1 advantage through eight minutes.
“We liked the tempo,” Weeks said. “We liked 10-0, but we didn’t like 12-6. We wanted to get into our tempo, obviously.”
“We’re a team that likes to run and shoot and shoot the 3 a bunch and do stuff like that and we had six points at the half,” Foster said. “In 21 years of coaching, I’ve never had a team with six points in a half.”
Adams Central didn’t stay in its trademarked 1-3-1 for much longer.
The Patriots junked Auburn all-stater Cam Binder, who for the first time in his life, he said afterward, didn’t attempt a single field goal.
Binder, the Nebraska-Kearney commit, dang near didn’t score a single point.
“I’d rather score zero or shoot zero shots than score 100 points if that means I’m winning a state championship,” said Binder, who did finish with four points off of free throws.
Adams Central (26-3) implemented a box-and-1 defense to force Auburn to move the ball a little more and take away one of its best options offensively.
“We just got creative at the end,” said AC senior Tyler Slechta. “Our coaches do a great job of preparing and working hard, so they thought that (box-and-1) would be the best chance we had to win and our best option defensively. So, we rolled with it. We had to be willing to adapt the entire game.”
Foster second-guessed the choice afterward.
“In hindsight maybe we should have stayed straight 1-3-1, but then we thought Cam (Binder) would get a lot more looks,” he said. “We tried to take him out of the game and see if some other guys would step up and make plays for them, and they did eventually.”
Freshman Maverick Binder played what Weeks called his “best game of the season,” finishing with 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Junior Ryan Binder also contributed 11 points, and Frary scored a game-high 14.
“We did exactly what we wanted to do defensively. Their other guys just hit shots,” said senior Cam Foster.”
The Patriots, who climbed back into the game multiple times, including to within two points with 3:30 left in the third quarter at 15-13, resorted to another defensive strategy later. It included putting anybody but Cam Binder on the free throw line.
Auburn finished 12-of-21 from the stripe. Frary, AC’s optimal foul choice, was 2-for-8.
Slechta, who tied Frary’s game-high 14 points, netted 10 points in the fourth quarter. He poured in eight points during AC’s 10-3 run that pulled the Patriots within five. After Frary added a free throw, Slechta cut the deficit to three with 1:01 left.
“He’s the best defender I’ve ever coached and he’s got a heart as big as (Pinnacle Bank Arena),” Foster said of Slechta. “We knew down the stretch he was going to make plays for us.”
In its 62nd consecutive victory, Auburn (26-0) led for 30 minutes, 49 seconds — every second after scraping the first 1:11 off the clock to set the cadence. The Bulldogs attempted 24 shots to AC’s 41.
The Patriots turned Auburn over 13 times but shot 4-of-21 from 3-point land, making five below their season average.
“That’s 15 points right there,” Foster said.
Offense was the bigger problem Saturday for the Patriots, who finished third last year following a cold-shooting semifinal.
On this day, the tortoise beat the hare.
Will Reynolds is a sports writer for the Hastings Tribune. Contact him at wreynolds@hastingstribune.com.
