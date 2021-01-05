KENESAW — Consistency was the key to winning the matchup between the Kenesaw Blue Devils (3-6) and the Wildcats of Axtell (4-6) Tuesday night.
Both teams played a consistent first half, but the Wildcats were able to put an entire game together to win 49-30.
“I just told the girls that that was the most consistent we’ve played for 32 minutes,” said Wildcats head coach Brian Hubbert. “We’ve played some games where we’ve played a solid 25 minutes and that hasn’t been enough. So to come out and play 32 minutes straight through ups, downs, good, bad, ugly and everything in between that was huge confidence boost for us rolling into a couple of tough games this weekend.”
Blue Devils head coach Jace Morgan was looking for more consistency out of his squad, as well.
“We played a good quarter and a half in the first half, but unfortunately we couldn’t have any more than that,” Morgan said. “We just need to be more consistent. There are times where we do some really good things and we’re capable to doing some really good things all the time. We are inconsistent right now and we need to work on that.”
The Blue Devils fell behind early, trailing 5-0 in the opening minutes of the first quarter. Junior Chloe Uden scored on a pass from fellow junior Cassidy Gallagher to put the Blue Devils on the scoreboard.
Senior Hope Nienhueser nailed a shot from beyond the arc to make it 7-5 in favor of the Wildcats. Junior Dominga Sanchez gave the Blue Devils their first lead of the game, hitting a 3-point field goal with 1 minute remaining in the opening quarter. The first quarter would end with the Blue Devils ahead 12-11.
Sophomore Trinity Houchin hit a trey early in the second quarter, giving the lead back to the Wildcats 14-12. The Blue Devils built a 16-14 lead before the Wildcats went on an 8-0 to take a 22-16 lead with under two minutes left in the half. Nienhueser scored a bucket and junior Meadow Wagoner connected from deep to narrow the lead to 22-21 in favor of the Wildcats.
With 9.8 seconds junior Jesse Bertrand scored for the Wildcats, giving them a 24-21 halftime lead.
Junior Rylee Legg hit a trey for the Blue Devils coming out of the half, narrowing the Wildcats lead to two points. But the Wildcats outscored the Blue Devils 11-6 in the third quarter to take a 35-27 lead with eight minutes left to play.
Down only eight points to start the final quarter, the Blue Devils needed that consistency to finish out the game. The Wildcats forced four straight turnovers in the first four possessions, helping extend their lead to 42-27.
“Kenesaw hit some timely shots going into the fourth quarter and we thought if we could put some pressure on them and get them rattled so they couldn’t set their feet and get those shots up and it played out in our favor,” commented Hubbert.
The Blue Devils were held to just three points in the final quarter while the Wildcats had their best quarter of the night, scoring 14 points on the way to a 49-30 victory.
“The second half we weren’t the aggressor to start off the half,” said Morgan. “They came out and got after things and we didn’t match their physicality and they were pushing us into spots we didn’t want to be in and we didn’t fight hard to get out of it. That’s kind of where things started to go wrong for us on offense. We stopped looking to attack, we stopped being aggressive and unfortunately it turned into a three point competition to for us and it didn’t work out in our favor.”
Wildcats senior Paige Lindau and Bertrand each scored 17 points and both grabbed eight rebounds.
Hope Nienhueser led the Blue Devils with 10 points.
AHS...................11 13 11 14 — 49
KEN.........................12 9 6 3 — 30
Axtell (49)
Jesse Bertrand 7-19 2-2 17, Amanda Cline 0-1 0-0 0, Lexie Eckhoff 0-4 0-0 0, Kassidy Halvorsen 0-1 0-2 0, Trinity Houchin 1-3 0-0 3, Paige Lindau 5-10 6-7 17, Audrey Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Jayden Robinson 0-1 2-2 2, Jacey Smidt 3- 6 1-3 8, Abby Snell 1-2-0-0 2.
Kenesaw (30)
Cassidy Gallagher 0-6 -0-0 0, Rylee Legg 1-3 1-2, Halle Nienhueser 0-5 0-0 0, Hope Nienhueser 4-5 1-3 10, Dominga Sanchez 2-5 0-0 6, Kaylee Steer 1-6 0-0 2, Chloe Uden 2-4 1-2 5, Meadow Wagoner 1-7 0-0 21.
3-point field goals: Axtell 3-6 (Bertrand 1-2, Houchin 1-2, Smidt 1-2) Kenesaw 5-18 (Legg 1-2, Halle Nienhueser 0-2, Hope Nienhueser 1-1, Sanchez 2-4, Steer 0-3, Wagoner 1-6).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.