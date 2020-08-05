The buyers of longstanding grocery store Allen’s of Hastings plan to keep the name and as many employees as possible.
Mark Griffin, president and CEO of B&R Stores Inc., which will purchase Allen’s, said the Allen family was kind enough to allow them to continue using the name for both Allen’s and The Wine Cellar, which operate under the same roof at 1115 W. Second St.
He said the Allens have built their reputation over 62 years and he doesn’t see any benefit from changing it.
“Their name has very high value in the Hastings community,” Griffin said. “We feel fortunate to be able to continue operating under the Allen’s name.”
Griffin said they will interview everyone currently in the store, but will need the majority of employees to continue operating at the same capacity. Anyone displaced may be offered open positions at Russ’s Market, 611 N. Burlington Ave., which also is operated by B&R Stores.
“They’re very experienced, very knowledgeable,” he said of the employees at Allen’s. “We feel that is the greatest asset we purchased.”
B&R was founded in 1964 by Russ Raybould and Clayton Burnett but today is an employee-owned corporation.
Based in Lincoln, the company operates Russ’s Market, Super Saver and Apple Market stores. In all, the company has 20 locations in seven Nebraska and Iowa communities and employs more than 2,000 workers, the B&R website says.
Allen’s of Hastings has been a fixture in the city’s retail landscape since 1958. Over the years, Allen’s of Hastings, which for many years was referred to as “Allen’s Superstore,” had included a supermarket, department store, pharmacy, hardware store, sporting goods department and liquor store.
Company founder Robert Allen, a former Hastings mayor and member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, died in 2010 at age 84.
Members of the Allen family announced the purchase, which is expected to close in about two months, in a news release Monday afternoon.
Griffin said the sale was the result of a longstanding relationship between the Raybould and Allen families.
“Both have been admired and successful independent grocers in Nebraska for many, many years,” he said. “The time was right for both parties.”
At this time, he said there are no plans to make significant changes in offerings at either store. Griffin said the company is looking for a suitable occupant for the vacant space formerly occupied by Allen’s department store.
He complimented the Allen family for conducting themselves with class and grace throughout the negotiations.
“We have the highest level of regard for the Allens family and wish them the very best going forward,” he said.
In Monday’s news release, members of the Allen family expressed appreciation to the community for its years of patronage.
“After 62 years of operation, our family has decided it is time to sell and pursue other interests,” the Allens said. “We are happy our longtime discussions with B&R Stores have resulted in this transaction. It was especially important for us to sell to a successful regional retailer that understands the Hastings community and shares many of our corporate values.”
The news release was signed by Robert Allen’s wife, Georgene; daughter, Kristin Allen; son Erik and wife Melanie Allen; and son Bryant and wife Melissa Allen.
