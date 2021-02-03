As Adams Central Elementary second-graders and teachers explored Hastings Museum on Wednesday, it was debatable who enjoyed it more — the students or the museum staff.
The elementary students — who also watched the short film “Backyard Wilderness” in the theater, viewed “Earth, Moon and Sun” in the J.M. McDonald Planetarium, and learned in the “Ecosystem Explorers” education program — were the first school group to visit the museum since it last closed for public health reasons in October 2020. They were also the first school group there since the start of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic last March.
Museum staff members have worked to provide virtual programming for more than 10 months, but they said it was exciting to actually have children in the museum.
“You try to do what you can through the digital media and the marquee, but boy, having those kids right here and watching them enjoy the museum there’s just nothing like it,” Museum Director Becky Matticks said.
Curator of Education Russanne Hoff said she had extra pep in her step getting ready for work on Wednesday just knowing there would be students back in the building.
“I think it just kind of energized us again,” she said. “It helped remind us why we’re here, why we love our jobs so much. We liked our jobs during the pandemic, but it was so different. It was a different energy, a different type of programming. So to actually have kids inside the building again was really energizing for not even my department, just the whole staff.”
The staff and students from Adams Central Elementary liked the visit, too.
“It’s pretty interesting to be here again,” second-grader Caleb Brooks said. “I haven’t been here since kindergarten because of COVID. I’m having quite a bit of fun going around and seeing stuff again, remembering where stuff was.”
Getting to explore the museum was his favorite part of the field trip, he said.
“I don’t think the museum staff missed a beat,” teacher Becky Maul said.
She said their time at the museum was well organized.
“The kids might need a little practice being out on a field trip, but we’re getting it and they’re just so excited,” she said. “It’s hard to take that away from them.”
Adams Central second-graders come every year around this time for film and planetarium shows, and education programs.
“We weren’t sure we’d get to come,” Maul said.
A request from the school, along with inquiries from the public about when the museum would reopen, got the ball rolling for Matticks and the staff about how to reopen.
“We all felt strongly as a staff that it was time to see if we could put something together,” she said.
She asked members of the advisory museum board during their Jan. 14 meeting about reopening.
Board members, many of whom have backgrounds in education or healthcare, endorsed the plan, saying the museum could reopen in a safe manner.
Matticks then approached City Administrator Dave Ptak, who asked other departments to put something together. The city announced on Jan. 27 that most municipal facilities would reopen on Feb. 1.
“We were stoked that we got to go because we were the first ones in the school that got to go anywhere,” Maul said. “It’s exciting.”
“Backyard Wilderness” — as well as the “Ecosystem Explorers” education program in which students identified parts of a plant, learned how plants disperse their seeds, investigated pollination and explored different Nebraska ecosystems — fit into an upcoming science unit for the Adams Central second-graders.
“It is just so cool to see them so excited to be at the museum and maybe able to do something fairly normal,” Matticks said.
The museum is open for school groups Monday through Thursday.
“They’re basically taking their school bubble into the museum and back,” Matticks said.
School groups from St. Paul, Grand Island, Thayer Central and Cozad have visits planned later in the school year.
The education department has virtual programs scheduled, as well.
On Fridays, the museum will be open for school bookings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and then open to the public from 1-4 p.m.
The museum will be open to the public on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1-4 p.m.
Masks are required for entry to all city facilities, including the museum.
Museum attendance is limited to 100 people at a time, which is also the theater capacity for short films. The planetarium will open with a limited capacity of 30.
Matticks said capping overall attendance at 100 people is more restrictive than either health department or state guidelines require.
“I think at this point just to get our doors open we wanted to make sure we could handle the numbers and keep it safe,” she said.
The hope is to add more hours and people as time goes on. The museum hopes to add feature films around Easter.
