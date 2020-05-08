GRAND ISLAND — Different year, same result.
Exeter-Milligan capped a dominating season Saturday afternoon by winning its second straight Class D-1 state volleyball title, sweeping Howells 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 at the Heartland Events Center.
The Timberwolves dominated and controlled the entire match — for the second straight year against the Bobcats as the title tilt was a rematch between the two squads who battled for the championship a year ago at the Nebraska Coliseum in Lincoln.
There was little to no drama Saturday.
In fact, the Bobcats (28-6) only held minimal leads in the first and third sets and never led in the second set.
“It was such a phenomenal season — what a feeling to end it this way,” said E-M coach Darcy White, whose team won its final 27 matches to end the season 33-1. “It’s a little bitter-sweet because this was it for our seniors. What an era they’ve had, winning two in a row, that’s incredible, when they look back on this, it’s unbelievable to realize what they’ve accomplished.”
Both teams opened the match playing solid volleyball — the top-seeded Timberwolves confident in their quest to repeat and the third-seeded Bobcats confident after earning a pair of quality wins in the first two rounds at state, including an upset of second-seeded Cedar Valley in the semifinals.
But it didn’t take the Timberwolves long to establish their dominance — particularly against the pair of Howells 6-foot-2 middle blockers Emily and Megan Chebuhar.
The teams exchanged points early in the first set, with the Bobcats leading 9-8 and 10-9, but the Timberwolves went on a 4-0 run to take a 13-10 lead — one they would not relinquish.
E-M 6-foot senior middle Heather Pribyl had three kills and sophomore outside hitter Jackie Luzum added another as E-M took the lead. Pribyl led E-M’s early charge by registering six kills and an ace block — all coming within the team’s first 13 points and all coming while she was in the front row against the Chebuhar sisters.
The burst prompted the Bobcats to call a timeout and the team responded as Janessa Evert had a kill and Megan Chebuhar recorded an ace block — the team’s only ace block of the match — brining Howells to within 13-12.
But, Pribyl tallied another kill on the next play — which seemed to sink the confidence of the Bobcats, namely Megan Chebuhar who walked back to her team’s huddle with a look of disbelief on her face following the point.
“I don’t know what it is about this team, I can’t explain it, but for whatever reason, they just seem to get into other teams’ heads,” coach White said. “We try to keep the pressure on the other team because there’s always someone continuously coming at them in the front row. Teams can’t focus on just one player and they never get a break. If Heather moves to the back row, Claire (White) comes up and there’s Jackie on the outside or Megan (Zwickl) on the right side. There’s always someone coming at them.”
The Timberwolves turned the kill into a run that saw the team stake a 22-16 advantage. Pribyl dominated the net, tallying nine of her match-high 17 kills in the opening set.
The Timberwolves were nearly perfect in the first set — playing the entire set without a single error — no missed serves, no double-hits and no hitting errors.
“We had a good game plan and the girls executed it well. We wanted to come out right away and control the tempo of the game and we did that,” coach White said. “We had seen that serving was an issue in other (championship) games, so we wanted to make sure that we came out and served aggressive, but that we didn’t give them too many points off of missed serves.
“When we watched them (Howells) Friday (in the semifinals), I was a little concerned because I felt like they had raised their level of play from a year ago, particularly their big middles and their outsides. But, this wasn’t the same Howells team that we saw Friday night. I think a lot of that is a tribute to our girls, they just don’t like to lose.”
The Timberwolves led from the opening serve of the second set and never trailed, opening leads as large as 13-8, 17-11 and 23-16.
Luzum helped lead the E-M attack in the set, as she tallied four of her 10 kills — as the Howells paid more attention to Pribyl and White in the middle.
“I know they (Howells) were focused on our middles. They weren’t expecting much from our outsides, so there were a lot of one-on-one blocks out there,” Luzum said. “If they were going to camp out on our middles, I needed to step up my game. If our outsides are on too, that makes our team so much better.
“There was a lot of pressure on us to repeat, it feels like a big weight has been lifted now. It’s great.”
Howells tried to capture some momentum early in the third set, jumping out to a 4-0 lead, which prompted the Timberwolves to call a quick timeout to regroup.
The timeout was effective as E-M responded with an 8-1 run, building an 8-5 advantage. Pribyl had a kill and a pair of ace blocks, Cassie Harre served an ace and Luzum had a kill during the run.
The Timberwolves weren’t done there either.
Following an attack which fell in between a pair of E-M defenders from Howells libero Ashley Bazata from the back row, the Timberwolves went on another 5-0 run to up their advantage to 10-5.
E-M junior middle White led the charge recording back-to-back-to-back ace blocks — one of them coming against Megan Chebuhar, who White gives up four inches in height to.
White dominated the third set at the net for the Timberwolves.
After starting slow, tallying just four kills and one ace block in the first two sets combined, White broke out with seven kills and five ace blocks in the third and final set.
“After the first two sets, we wanted to make sure that we controlled the momentum in the third. We didn’t want them to get any,” White said. “We knew they had the good middles, but we didn’t let that bother us. We just kept going after them and we tried to mix them up and get them out of sync by working in our outsides and right sides.”
Howells tried to make things interesting down the stretch, rallying from a 15-9 deficit to tie the set up at 17-all, but one final E-M run put the match away.
The Timberwolves scored the next six points to go up 23-17. White had a kill and an ace block, Luzum had another kill and Pribyl served an ace during the burst.
Then White closed the match out with two more kills, the last one coming on a tip off an assist from Zwickl.
Kelsey Moore tallied 26 assists in the win for the Timberwolves while White had 11 kills and Luzum had 10. Taylor Erdkamp also finished with eight assists.
“We knew they wanted revenge, but we wanted to beat them again, just as bad,” Moore said. “If they were going to focus on Heather and Claire, we were going to get it to our outsides just to mess them up. We all trust each other so much and we had a lot of confidence since we played them last year. It was just a matter of going out there and doing what we do best.”
E-M finished with a 15-1 advantage in blocks — led by White who had six, Pribyl who had three and Zwickl and Luzum who had two each. The Timberwolves also tallied seven ace serves in the match — two apiece from Cassie Harre, White and Erdkamp.
As strong as E-M’s play at the net was, coach White was quick to credit the team’s play in the back row as being critical to the championship victory.
Cassie Harre led E-M with 18 digs while White had 12 and Kelsey Moore had eight.
“A lot of credit goes to my back row — Amanda (Dinneen), Claire, Cassie, they did a great job of getting the ball into our setters’ hands. And they were able to make great sets on the ball for our hitters,” coach White said.
Emily Chebuhar led Howells with 11 kills while Janessa Evert had nine, Amber Burenheide had six and Megan Chebuhar had five. Katee Rocheford finished with 13 assists and Julie Hegemann had 12.
Exeter-Milligan 25 25 25
Howells 18 18 19
Exeter-Milligan (kills-aces-blocks)
Taylor Erdkamp 0-2-0, Claire White 11-2-6, Jackie Luzum 10-0-2, Amanda Dinneen 0-0-0, Megan Zwickl 3-0-2, Caroline Harre 3-0-1,Taylor Slezak 1-0-1, Cassie Harre 0-2-0, Kelsey Moore 0-0-0, Heather Pribyl 17-1-3, Team 45-7-15.
Assists — Moore 26, Erdkamp 8, White 3, Zwickl 2, Car. Harre 3, Slezak 2, Dinneen 1, Team 44.
Howells (kills-aces-blocks)
Janessa Evert 9-0-0, Emily Chebuhar 11-0-0, Megan Chebuhar 5-0-1, Megan Svitak 1-0-0, Ashley Bazata 2-1-0, Amber Burenheide 6-1-0, Katee Rocheford 1-1-0, Julie Hegemann 0-1-0, Makenzie Polacek 0-0-0, Haley Kampschnieder 0-0-0, Team 35-4-1.
Assists — Rocheford 13, Hegemann 12, Svitak 7, Evert 1, Team 33.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.