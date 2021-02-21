OMAHA — Most wrestling teams seem to have those iconic wrestlers that leave a lasting imprint on the program. And Sutton is no different. The Mustangs have seen their fair share of grapplers that have set records and impacted the future of the program.
And of all those that have been a part of the Sutton wrestling program before him, none have finished with a career like Joseph Hinrichs.
On Saturday, Hinrichs became the all-time winningest wrestler in school history while also becoming the first-ever Mustang to win two state championships.
“It’s just pure joy right now; it’s been a long season,” Hinrichs said. “It’s really amazing to see the end and see it like this.
“The records and the wins, they come along. It’s not like I’m working towards them; I just get caught up in the journey and then those happen. But when I look back on it, it’s extremely gratifying to reap this reward after 14 years of work.”
The Mustangs’ senior won his state finals matchup against Garret Kluthe of Ord in a 5-3 decision. The match played out as just as Hinrichs envisioned. Kluthe was strong, but Hinrichs matched that strength and wore down his opponent, who was held to just one point until there were three seconds left in the match.
Hinrichs notched a pair of takedowns in the first period. For a wrestler that excels in controlling the match like Hinrichs does, a 4-1 lead is commanding. He sustained the advantage through the second, riding the period out on top, and he then virtually locked up the title with an escape point for a 5-1 lead.
“That match especially, I knew I could win it if I kept it in line with my own strategy. The whole match was about not getting greedy and not trying to do too much,” Hinrichs said. “If I stick to that, I’m less likely to get thrown or anything like that.”
Kluthe recorded a takedown with just three seconds left, but it was for naught, as the final whistle blew, completing Hinrichs’ title defense and sending the senior out with two gold medals.
After the match, Hinrichs ran into the crowd to hug his family. He said that moment was the most special.
“That was probably the best moment, because when it comes down to it those are the people that get you through it,” he said. “To see them after a win like that, that’s the most gratifying experience.”
Hinrichs finished his career at Sutton with 171 wins — a school record — and three medals — placing third as a sophomore and winning the championship the last two seasons.
In this year’s tournament, Hinrichs’ road to the championship consisted of a first-round opponent with a record of 27-12 — which he pinned — the second-ranked wrestler in the state in the quarterfinals (5-1 decision), a semifinal matchup with a grappler whose record was 24-6 (6-3 decision), and a 5-3 championship victory over the fourth-ranked wrestler in the weight class.
Hinrichs was tested, but he overcame every challenge. And a lot of that success can actually attributed to his only loss of the season. Malcolm’s Gavin Zoucha beat Hinrichs in late January, 4-0. The Sutton senior said he learned a lot from that match.
“It really just made me realize I’m not unbeatable by any means,” Hinrichs said. “I knew that before, but it was just a huge check for me. It made me realize that I needed to put in more — not work harder, because the work was there, but fine-tuning every little thing, aggressively picking out my weakness and then hammering them out every single day.”
Whether it be his coaches or even opposing coaches and wrestlers, many iterate nothing but tremendous compliments when talking about Hinrichs. He’s hoping to get in to West Point or the Air Force Academy to continue his education. The Sutton practice room will miss him when he’s gone, but the mark he left on the program will stick with many, many young wrestlers to come.
“We have some sixth- and seventh-graders that could be as good as any kids to be in our program if they work and do the things that Joe does. And we hope those kids will follow,” said Sutton head coach Ron Gerber. “Joe was smart enough; he saw Tyler Bailey, Ignacio Rivera, Lee Carlson all lead, do the right things and not be scared to work, not be scared of an opponent. Some people are scared of that type of work, but Joe’s just done it. I’m so proud of him.”
Rest of the class
Fillmore Central had two wrestlers compete in the semifinals Saturday morning, but both dropped their matches to tough opponents. Alex Schademann, the Panthers’ 126-pounder, lost to the eventual runner-up Konnor Schluckebier of Milford, who ended the year 47-3. Schademann then was beaten in the consolation semifinals, but he bounced back for a win in the fifth-place match. He ended his sophomore season 40-7.
For Alex, we knew the match with (Konner Schluckebier) would be tough, but we beat him the last two times. We ended up 2-2 against him. Schademann did a great job though,” said FC head coach Ryan Komenda. “He had a great season, and he has two more years to wrestle in high school.”
Connor Asche (285) also lost his semifinal match, but he was able to rebound for a win in the consolation semis and advance to the third-place match; however, he dropped his final match in a 2-1 sudden victory to finish his career with a fourth-place medal.
“Connor, we were right there in the semifinals...but it didn’t work out,” the FC coach said. “That’s just how it goes. He had a great season; for only wrestling two years, coming down here and getting a medal at state is just awesome.”
Travis Meyer, FC’s 106-pounder, earned his way to the medal stand through the consolation bracket. He placed sixth in his sophomore year. He along with Schademann are a part of a solid core the Panthers are excited to bring back in the future.
“We’ve got most of our nucleus coming back for the next two years — even some of them three years — so we’re looking to bright things in the future,” Komenda said.
Consolation round 3
106 — Travis Meyer (Fillmore Central) 40-7 won in sudden victory — 1 over Conner Kohout (Milford) 38-12 (SV-1 4-2)
Semifinals
126 — Konner Schluckebier (Milford) 47-2 won by fall over Alex Schademann (Fillmore Central) 39-6 (Fall 3:51)
160 — Joseph Hinrichs (Sutton) 46-1 won by decision over Steven Menke (Bridgeport) 24-5 (Dec 6-3)
285 — Isaac Wilcox (Norfolk Catholic) 35-8 won by decision over Connor Asche (Fillmore Central) 27-7 (Dec 3-0)
Consolation semifinals
106 — Pedro Hernandez (Wilber-Clatonia) 43-6 won by decision over Travis Meyer (Fillmore Central) 40-8 (Dec 1-0)
160 — Mitch Albrecht (Raymond Central) 49-7 won by fall over Alex Schademann (Fillmore Central) 39-7 (Fall 1:52)
285 — Connor Asche (Fillmore Central) 28-7 won by fall over Daven Whitley (BRLD) 33-8 (Fall 2:42)
Fifth-place match
106 — Robbie Fisher (Crofton-Bloomfield) 41-6 won by decision over Travis Meyer (Fillmore Central) 40-9 (Dec 7-2)
126 — Alex Schademann (Fillmore Central) 40-7 won by major decision over Keaghon Chini (Conestoga) 49-10 (MD 15-6)
Third-place match
285 — Dahlas Zlomke (Battle Creek) 44-4 won in sudden victory — 1 over Connor Asche (Fillmore Central) 28-8 (SV-1 4-2)
Championship
160 — Joseph Hinrichs (Sutton) 46-1 won by decision Garret Kluthe (Ord) 33-3 (Dec 6-3)
