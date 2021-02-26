YORK — Erin Sheehy doesn’t shoot the ball much for St. Cecilia.
“We trust her and we know she’s been putting in the work to shoot,” said teammate Bailey Kissinger. “But sometimes she doesn’t always shoot to the point where it’s like, ‘Come on, you’re open, you got it!’ ”
Sheehy, who averages only a few shot attempts per game and, as she put it, a make in “maybe every other game,” connected from beyond the arc late in Friday’s Class C-1, District 4 final.
The 5-foot-2 junior received a pass on the left wing and fired away.
“It was a close game, I needed to shoot, and it went in,” Sheehy said with a smile.
Her 3-point bucket broke a tie with Bishop Neumann (14-12) and provided the final momentum swing in St. Cecilia’s 30-26 win.
“Wasn’t that huge?” said St. Cecilia head coach Greg Berndt. “Probably the biggest shot of the year goes in and you’ve got to feel awesome for kids like that. They don’t get a lot of headlines, their name doesn’t have a bunch of numbers next to it in the scoring column, but when it comes down to the biggest shots of the year, that’s one we are going to remember.”
Kissinger forced a turnover immediately after and further tugged the Hawkettes toward Lincoln for a ninth straight time with a free throw that was followed by two more 15 seconds later.
St. Cecilia’s six-point lead at that point proved insurmountable for the Cavaliers, a conference foe who the Hawkettes had beaten by 12 and 21 points in the two prior meetings.
“It would’ve been (Mt.) Everest (even) if there were three minutes left,” said Neumann head coach Jason Simons.
Berndt phrased the game — the lowest scoring for both teams all season — as a “defensive masterpiece.”
St. Cecilia’s 30 points undershot where Simons wanted to hold the Hawkettes. Likewise, Neumann’s 26 were two below STC opponents’ averages.
“We barely cracked 30 and it was enough,” Berndt said. “Defensively we played our hearts out and it was enough.’
“It was a grind,” Simons added. “Both teams played really solid man defense and it was a battle tonight. I’m proud of my girls and I give St. Cecilia and Greg a lot of credit for their toughness.”
The third-ranked Hawkettes (22-2) displayed their determination to defend their consecutive state titles with their answer to every Neumann run, including Lauren Thiele’s tying 3-pointer with 3:11 left.
Neumann was bit by too many turnovers, specifically its four in the fourth quarter.
“We turned it over probably a little bit more than we would have liked,” Simons said. “St. Cecilia, that’s what they do. They’re tougher than most everybody they play and have been for years.”
St. Cecilia never trailed, although Neumann tied it four times.
“Being in the lead gave you a little bit of comfort, but then you always had in the back of your mind, ‘OK, they’re going to go on a run,’ and you just have to respond to what they were doing,” said Kissinger, who led all scorers with 11 points.
Addie Kirkegaard added nine points and 13 boards for STC while Katharine Hamburger netted seven points.
Thiele’s eight led the Cavaliers. Kali Jurgensmeier chipped in seven.
“(Jurgensmeier) and Addie canceled each other out,” Berndt said. “Then we had to chase a bunch of shooters around. Thiele got one off, but other than that, thy didn’t get any clean looks. We forced them to one tough shot and rebounded. That’s what we wanted.”
The Class C-1 state tournament begins Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
BN (14-12)..............7 6 5 8 — 26
STC (22-2)..............8 7 7 8 — 30
Bishop Neumann (26)
Paisley Douglas 1-7 1-2 3, Kinslee Bosak 2-4 0-0 4, Mary Chvatal 1-3 2-2 4, Lauren Thiele 3-8 1-1 8, Kali Jurgensmeier 3-5 1-2 7, Bailey Maly 0-1 0-0 0, Caitlin McGuigan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 10-29 5-7 26.
St. Cecilia (30)
Erin Sheehy 1-4 0-0 3, Bailey Kissinger 3-8 5-10 11, Shaye Butler 0-6 0-1 0, Addie Kirkegaard 4-9 1-4 9, Katharine Hamburger 2-6 1-2 7. Totals: 10-34 7-17 30.
Three-point field goals — BN 1-11 (Douglas 0-4, Chvatal 0-2, Thiele 1-4, Maly 0-1); STC 3-9 (Sheehy 1-4, Butler 0-2, Hamburger 2-3). Rebounds — BN 20 (Jurgensmeier 6); STC 29 (Kirkegaard 13). Turnovers — BN 16; STC 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.