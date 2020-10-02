Adams County Clerk and Election Commissioner Ramona Thomas assures voters that although the congressional and senatorial ticket headers were swapped on early ballots mailed this week for the general election, those ballots still are valid and voters can mark and return them to be counted.
“The most important thing is the ballots are valid,” she said in an interview Friday morning. “The header row is simply cosmetic. The tabulator in no way reads the header. The race is correct, the candidates are correct and that’s what the tabulator looks at. Those header rows are cosmetic. It’s unfortunate because it could be confusing.”
The entry in the county’s system was correct, she said. Ballot printer ES&S confirmed it is to blame for the error.
ES&S has offered to reprint ballots at its own expense.
“It’s important to me that the county know these ballots aren’t cheap,” Thomas said.
The sample ballot on the county website already has been corrected.
Thomas anticipated her office would receive corrected ballots early next week.
The county doesn’t plan to mail out corrected ballots to voters who already received early ballots because those early ballots are valid.
“There’s already just shy of 6,000 ballots out there,” she said. “That would be an impossible task at this point because some are already coming back. The ballots are valid. They will read correctly. I can’t say enough how this is a cosmetic thing on the ballot. It’s not something read by the tabulator.”
If a voter requests a corrected ballot, the county will mail the ballot, but it isn’t necessary.
Voters who haven’t yet requested an early ballot would receive a corrected ballot if they request an early ballot now.
Thomas said ballots at the polling places on Nov. 3 also will be corrected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.