A Watson Elementary School kindergarten teacher and a Hastings Middle School reading instructor were introduced Wednesday evening as Hastings Public Schools Educator of the Year and Young Educator of the Year, respectively.
Jade Bartunek and Karen Valdes were introduced during the HPS Foundation Virtual Festival, a fundraiser produced by the Hastings Public Schools Foundation for the benefit of the school system.
They were among 19 nominees for either Educator of the Year or Young Educator of the Year for 2021.
In videos incorporated into the online festival program, both women expressed their thanks for the recognition.
Bartunek said she was honored and humbled to be selected, but that she works with great people who deserve to share the spotlight.
“It’s a team effort all the way around, and that’s why it’s so difficult to accept this award on my own,” she said.
Bartunek explained that she has wanted to be a teacher since she was in kindergarten herself and benefited from all the support she received from her own teachers in a small town in western Nebraska.
She said she wants her students to know they are loved, valued and heard in her classroom, and that she learns from them just like they learn from her.
“I’m excited to celebrate this honor with my students,” she said. “Education is a two-way street, and every day we’re learning and growing together.”
Valdes said she, too, was humbled to receive her award — an honor she finds especially meaningful since she herself spoke no English when she entered kindergarten.
“It’s symbolic of the American dream,” she said.
Valdes said she tries to pour herself into her work with students just like her teachers did for her benefit.
Bartunek has taught for HPS since 2008, initially as a preschool teacher and now for a decade at the kindergarten level.
She taught kindergarten at Morton Elementary for five years before Morton was closed in 2016 as part of an overhaul of HPS’ elementary facilities and organization. She then transferred to Watson along with Principal Jason Cafferty and many other Morton teachers.
Cafferty, who now has worked with Bartunek in both the Morton and Watson school settings, said she is loved by her young students and appreciated by their families.
“Jade’s been an excellent teacher for many years in the district,” he said. “She is just so consistent and caring with the kids. She holds them accountable, but she has a soft side, too. You just never hear a parent walking away with their kid having a negative experience with Jade Bartunek.”
At Morton, Bartunek succeeded Marnie McAuliff after McAuliff retired from teaching kindergarten.
She also took over for McAuliff as coordinator of Morton’s annual Kindergarten Circus — a beloved springtime tradition for the Morton community for more than 50 years, which cast students in the roles of circus animals and performers in an experience many of them never have forgotten.
Cafferty said Bartunek is involved in faculty committee work and is well known for her skills as a mentor to student-teachers and other education students from Hastings College doing practicum work.
“She’s a leader in many aspects,” he said.
As Educator of the Year, Bartunek will receive a $1,000 stipend from the Hastings Valley Scottish Rite Foundation, a longtime sponsor of the award; and a $500 stipend from the HPS Foundation.
Valdes joined the Hastings Middle School faculty in 2016. She teaches seventh-grade reading, said Shelli Pfeifer, now finishing her second year as HMS principal.
Pfeifer praised Valdes for the family culture she builds in her classroom, treating students with care and respect and making them feel part of a community.
“Kids just know she expects a lot, but she cares — and she cares about each student individually,” Pfeifer said.
Beyond her work directly with students, Pfeifer said, Valdes also is a leader among her colleagues, serving as a representative from language arts on the school improvement team and also serving on a teacher leadership advisory group that helps solve problems as they arise.
On a personal level, Pfeifer said, Valdes makes HMS a better place for work for her fellow faculty and staff members through all the thoughtful and creative ways she expresses care and encouragement to others, often through behind-the-scenes efforts.
Her influence in keeping people connected has been especially important over the past year, Pfeifer said, as HMS, like all other schools, underwent the disruption of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
She called Valdes “so selfless.”
“She organizes ways to celebrate people on a regular basis,” Pfeifer said. “She definitely is a centerpiece in the culture of this middle school.”
As Young Educator of the Year, Valdes will receive a $500 stipend from the HPS Foundation.
Wednesday’s virtual event included a silent auction, raffles and remote cake walks, plus scholarship presentations and videos on projects the HPS Foundation supports.
Remarks were offered by HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider and by former Superintendent Craig Kautz, who now serves as executive director of the HPS Foundation. Chris Schukei served as emcee.
General donors to the event gave a combined total of at least $15,572, breaking the $15,000 goal for the event. Many additional dollars were raised through the proceeds from the auction and games.
Other nominees for this year’s Educator of the Year and Young Educator of the Year awards, as announced in a Tribune advertisement Saturday, were:
- Diane Biere, English, Hastings Middle School
- Crystal Passada, preschool, Hawthorne Elementary
- Deanna Dirks, reading, Hastings Middle School
- Carol Fitzgerald, English Learners, Lincoln Elementary
- Kylee Greisen, counselor, Watson Elementary
- Charleen Himmelberg, art, Watson and Longfellow elementaries
- Racquel Hunsley, first grade, Watson Elementary
- David Johnson, social studies, Hastings High School
- Jennifer Karl, first grade, Alcott Elementary
- Becki Kulwicki, instructional facilitator/Title I, Lincoln Elementary
- Olivia Loetterle, kindergarten, Longfellow Elementary
- Krista Niederklein, special education skills III, Watson Elementary
- Kailey Rayburn, second grade, Lincoln Elementary
- Emily Reimer, third grade, Lincoln Elementary
- Karlene Scharff-Reed, first grade, Lincoln Elementary
- Amber Schultz, special education, Watson Elementary
- Stephanie Story, special education, Watson Elementary
