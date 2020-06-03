The events of Monday night are not totally clear in the mind of one Shirley Mitchell, but from time to time little details of the bowling game between Hajny Auto Sales and Taco John's at the Pastime Bowl comes back.
"I remember I had been rushing the foul line," Mitchell said of her first two games. "Then in the third game I decided to go back to counting, one, two, three, four."
"When I first began bowling they told me the best way to keep my timing was to count," Mitchell said.
Her "getting back to basics" must have worked, because in her final game of the night, Mitchell accomplished a feat most amateur bowlers just dream of — a perfect 300 game.
It is the first time a Hastings woman has ever rolled 12 strikes in one game and eclipses an outstanding performance just four days earlier bu Ponderosa bowler Connie Theis who rolled a record-breaking 289 Sept. 17.
"I still don't believe it," said Mitchell, whose lifetime goal has been to roll a 250 game.
"A 249 is the highest game I've ever rolled (before Monday)," Mitchell said. "When I saw all those strikes in a row, I thought I might get a 275, but I never dreamed of a 300.
Mitchell last year averaged 169, but thus far in the Classic League, she has been carrying a 158.
Mitchell said when she approached the alley for the tenth and final frame, she was in a daze.
Most of the rest of her account had to come from teammates and opponents who helped her through the game.
"When I got the tenth strike, it dawned on me (that I had a chance at a 300) and I was shaking," Mitchell said.
On her approach for the 11th frame she was so nervous that she dropped the ball, but its course was true and the ball hit the pocket — strike No. 11.
"I started counting and got to two, but I forgot what came next," Mitchell recounts.
The 12th and final shot of the game was like walking the last mile, she recalled.
"It was like walking a mile from the dots (on the approach lane) to the foul line," Mitchell said. "I'd never seen anything so long.
"I didn't think I was ever going to get up to the foul line," she said.
"All I was thinking of was getting the ball out on the lane and as close to my mark as I could," Mitchell said.
The ball did finally make it onto the lane following Mitchell's approach which one observer described as "like in slow motion."
The final toss was not her best shot of the night, but for some reason before the pin setter fell, all the pins had been cleared.
"It (the ball) hit so light on the head pin but it scrambled them up," Mitchell said. "One pin was still left standing, but another pin spun over and knocked it down just before it (the pin setter) dropped."
Mitchell said she has dreamed of rolling a 300 game before, but in the final frame of her dream, one pin is left standing.
Mitchell said after the last strike, she could feel her knees buckling and she thought she was going to fall, but her teammates, opponents and other members of the league all rushed over to lanes one and two to congratulate her on her game.
"They all grabbed me and we. hugging me after the game or I would have fallen for sure," Mitchell said.
She left the lane, still dazed from her performance when an observer said to her, "A 300 game, Shirley?"
It was at this point the will gave way along with the knees she fell on the concourse.
Mitchell also bowls in a Wednesday night women's league for Jim Deveny Motors and in a Saturday night mixed doubles league for Atch's Restaurant and her teammates may expect a repeat performance, however, Mitchell said she doesn't think it will happen.
"Probably never," Mitchell said. "I would love to get another one, but I think it happens to bowlers such as myself once in a lifetime.
"A pro maybe will get more, but an amateur, if you are fortunate enough to get one, it will probably be your only one," Mitchell said.
"Bowling is not skill alone. There's a lot of luck in it," Mitchell said. "Somebody thought it was my turn for a 300. You might say He helped me all the way. I firmly believe that."
But Mitchell is not ruling out the chance of maybe slipping another 300 by in the in future.
"If I did happen to get another one, I could probably tell you what went on the second time around."
