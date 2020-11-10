Bruce Batterson, associate professor of business administration at Hastings College, will present an Invited Faculty Lecture with the title “Creating a Life” Wednesday on campus.
Because of limited space, the lecture is open to in-person attendance by members of the campus community only. But a video of the lecture, which begins 1 p.m. at French Memorial Chapel, will be posted to the college’s YouTube channel and social media following the event.
Batterson will be addressing the importance of creativity and creative thinking.
“We often take a limited view of creativity as a rare talent that leads to artistic success,” Batterson said in a news release announcing Wednesday’s lecture.
He suggested that creativity is a skill that anyone can learn, practice and improve.
“When applied to a variety of personal and professional activities, creative thinking may lead to a more successful life,” Batterson said.
Each year, Hastings College students select two faculty members to present Invited Faculty Lectures on the faculty members’ topic of choice. The tradition dates back to 1985, and being selected to speak is considered a prestigious honor.
The other Invited Faculty Lecture for 2020-21 is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2021. Lecturer on that date will be Jessica Allen-Pickett, assistant professor of teacher education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.