The Bruning-Davenport/Shickley boys basketball team has enough experience back to try and improve on last year's 14-9 campaign.
"Our returning experience should help us, as we bring back five players who are juniors and seniors," said BDS coach Greg Schroeder. "We also have some younger players looking for roles, along with upperclassmen who have been waiting their turn."
Back for BDS are seniors Kyle Ardissono, Dalton Kleinschmidt and Eric Schroeder and junors Eli Noel and Tyler Grote.
Looking to contribute are seniors Blake Schlegel and Cadden Carlson, junior Adam Alfs and sophomores Cameron Hoins and Zach Hoins.
"We are optimistic that we can improve on last season," Schroeder said. "On court leadership and decision-making will dictate the success of our season."
