Dan Sorge has seen his fair share and been a part of a number of memorable moments on the volleyball court.
Tuesday, there was another.
Sorge hit a coaching milestone, achieving his 600th career victory as Bruning-Davenport/Shickley defeated McCool Junction and Dorchester at the Dorchester triangular. The victories ran Sorge’s career record to 600 wins with 171 losses.
“It’s just one of those milestones that means you’ve been coaching for a long time,” the humble Sorge said. “I’ve had a lot of great girls to work with in my time, a lot of great players, great support from the community.”
Sorge began coaching at Shickley in 1980 and has continued to coach in the school’s athletic merger with Bruning-Davenport each of the last two seasons.
In his time, he helped lead Shickley to a then-state record 104 straight wins between 1988 and 1992. That record stood until Columbus Scotus set the new state mark at 115 in 2004. He’s also coached his teams to seven state championships (most recently in 2005) and one other runner-up finish. His teams have qualified for state on 11 different occasions.
Sorge, who will turn 58 years old in November, first began coaching after graduating from Lubbock (Texas) Christian University. The Geneva native returned home and took a job at the school in Ohiowa in 1977. He was an assistant coach there for the school’s volleyball and basketball teams.
Then Sorge accepted a job just down the road at Shickley in 1980. He coached volleyball and basketball there as well, before eventually deciding to just coach volleyball and teach.
He still remembers his first year at Shickley — as well as the monumental win streak.
“My first year, we had some good success, but I remember, we lost in the district finals to Nelson,” Sorge said. “That just got the girls believing in themselves. That started to build the foundation.
“In 1988, we were coming off our first state championship and we started the season off 1-2 and I remember we were playing Benedict. That’s when it started.”
The win streak began in 1988 and lasted until the Longhorns were defeated by Chester-Hubbell-Byron on Sept. 19, 1992. Still, Shickley went on to win the state championship that season.
“We still talk about that streak sometimes, like when some of the girls come back and there’s an alumni tournament or something,” Sorge said. “A few of them still live around here and I talk to them. It’s still great to get together with them.”
Volleyball has always played an important role in Sorge’s life — and he still has a passion for coaching the sport.
“As long as I still enjoy it, I’ll still want to coach,” he said. “I like the association with the kids. The sport, it teaches some great life skills, the team aspect of things, working together as a team. And I like being able to get involved in the kids’ lives. I’ve had so many great kids and gotten to know them through the years because of coaching. It’s been great.”
Sorge hasn’t lost the touch on the bench either — last year, he helped guide Bruning-Davenport/Shickley to a 23-7 record in the first season as an athletic co-op between Bruning-Davenport and Shickley.
This year, he’s guided the Eagles to a 20-2 mark on the season. The team is currently rated second in Class D-1 but has held the No. 1 ranking this season.
“I know the co-op has been hard for some people, but it’s what is best for the kids,” Sorge said. “It’s great to see that joy of fulfillment in their eyes, the success means so much to them. They’ve worked so hard, it’s great to see it paying off.”
Sorge is as much a staple around the Shickley area as there is — as he’s spent the last 31 seasons coaching and teaching there. That longevity and allegiance to one school is something that’s not often seen in today’s society.
“My family is still around in the area and I really like the small town atmosphere,” he said. “We’ve had some good teams, there have been some great athletes here and the community sport is just fantastic. It’s really been great.”
Sorge will be honored for his milestone at the Eagles’ home match Thursday against High Plains in Shickley. The team then continues its season Oct. 15-20 with the Crossroads Conference tournament in York.
“Right now, we’re just hoping to keep improving every match,” Sorge said. “Ultimately, our goal is to make it to state, but that’s a ways off. We have to keep improving because the conference tournament is going to be tough and we have some tough matches after that before the sub-district and district tournaments begin.”
BDS
DORCHESTER — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley went 2-0 at the Dorchester triangular defeating Dorchester 25-12, 25-8 and McCool Junction 25-10, 25-9 Tuesday.
Against Dorchester, Makaleigh Yantzie led BDS with eight kills, 10 digs and two aces. Matyson Kleinschmidt had seven kills and one ace block. Teammate Shelby Garland added six kills. Ashley Hinrichs had nine assists while Whitney Walters tallied six assists and four ace serves. Taylor Houck had two ace serves and Cynthia Mick had one block.
Yantzie tallied seven kills against McCool Junction. Garland added five kills and six aces for the win. Ashley Hinrichs tallied eight assists and Whitney Walters tallied five assists and five ace serves. Christy Swartzendruber finished with seven digs and three ace serves while Taylor Houck had two ace blocks.
Commented
