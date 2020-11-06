Kenesaw and Bruning-Davenport-Shickley met on the field Friday night in Shickley for a rematch of a regular season game. The first time these two teams played each other was Oct. 2, when BDS beat the Blue Devils 42-23.
This time BDS was looking to put the final nail in the coffin against Kenesaw this time in the quarterfinals, and it did just that. Behind the legs of Dalton Kleinschmidt, Dominic Philippi and Easton Weber, the Eagles won in a rout, taking down Kenesaw 60-27.
“We hate these rematches. We almost never lose in the regular season. The only rematches we ever had in the playoffs seem to be the ones we have beaten. We’ve never had one in which we have lost,” said BDS co-head coach Mark Rotter. “We would love to have a game like that. I said, these are tough. Kenesaw gave us everything they got as a team. They played hard and it was a great game.”
Kenesaw started off with the football and scored the first touchdown of the game when Tyson Denkert went 35 yards untouched, putting the Blue Devils up 6-0. Kenesaw started out strong in the game, especially holding BDS’ high-powered offense to a punt on their opening possession, however, the Blue Devils next drive was short lived.
On the second play of the possession, Denkert was intercepted by Eli Noel at the Blue Devils' 36-yard line. BDS scored four plays later when Dominic Philippi scampered his way in for a 12-yard touchdown run. After a successful two-point conversion, the Eagles led 8-6.
On the ensuing Kenesaw possession, the Blue Devils again turned the ball over when Lane Kelley fumbled the ball, which was recovered by BDS’ Blake Schlegel. And again BDS cashed in on the turnover, scoring on a 14-yard run by Philippi. After another two-point conversion made the Eagles lead 16-6.
In the second quarter, it was Kenesaw that took advantage of an Eagles' turnover inside their own 5-yard line. The Blue Devils needed two plays to go 5 yards. Both plays were carried by Denkert who on the second play bulldozed his way in for a 2-yard touchdown run to cut the lead 16-12.
But BDS answered right back when Phillipi went 32 yards for another Eagles touchdown to extend the lead 24-12. BDS found the end zone again before the half on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Philippi to Easton Weber. The Eagles took a 30-12 lead into the break.
Dalton Kleinschmidt added a 75 yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half. Denkert found the end zone again on a 58-yard run, but Philippi answered with a 9-yard TD pass to Zach Hoins.
Trey Kennedy rumbled into the end zone from 5 yards out to cut the BDS lead 46-27 heading into the fourth quarter. But on the Eagles' first possession, Phillipi capped another scoring drive and helped BDS advance to next week’s Class D-2 semifinals.
“I was just really proud of the effort tonight. We did not quit,” said Kenesaw head coach Craig Schnitzler. “We talked about that throughout the week and you know, leave it out on the field and when you walk off this field. You got to know that you gave everything that you got and I thought our kids did that.
"We lost Trey Kennedy and that really hurt us and then we had no more fight without No. 13 (Kennedy) in there. It changed in that fourth quarter and so, things like that didn’t help but the kids never quit and you know, I thought the turnovers were big. You can’t do that with a game of this caliber and we made some mistakes there and I think they (BDS) scored on almost every single one of those (turnovers). But Tyson (Denkert) I thought ran like a machine. He had a tremendous night.”
Next week BDS will play in the Class D-2 semifinals against Central Valley for a chance to go to the state championship game.
