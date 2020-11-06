LINCOLN — Kari Jo Alfs tried her best to motivate her Bruning-Davenport/Shickley volleyball team in Friday's Class D-1 semifinal match.
In each huddle, Alfs attempted to transfer energy into the mostly lifeless Eagles. But it wouldn't take.
BDS, the second seed in D-1, was flat and caught in the crosshairs by a young but mighty Archbishop Bergan team.
The third-seeded Knights (26-10) aimed right for the Eagles' strengths and took them away.
Bergan kept BDS out of system for much of the four sets and advanced to Saturday's final, where it will meet No. 1 and undefeated Pleasanton, with a 25-17, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14 victory.
BDS dropped into the third place game, where it will face No. 4 Mead (24-7).
"I don't feel like we came out with as much intensity as we did (Thursday)," said Alfs. "We just didn't have that fire and that drive to get us into (the final)."
Bergan, which fields a roster with seven freshman and five sophomores, didn't flinch in the moment. The Knights leaned heavy on their lone senior, Lauren Baker, but their diverse attack had the Eagles guessing.
Baker smacked a match-high 17 kills, mostly off of assists from Rebecca Baker.
Bergan was fed free balls all match and converted on the offensive side more often than not.
The Knights ran a slide to the right pin with Baker in the early part of the match and found success that way. The majority of their attacks were designed to the right side, said Bergan head coach Sue Wewel.
"We knew we had to take the setter out, so we said we had to run everything to the right," she said. "I think that was a frustrating thing for them."
Wewel wanted her hitters to target Macy Kamler, who picked up 22 digs. That prevented BDS from using its top attacker as effectively.
"That gave us a little bit of an advantage because then they weren't as strong on the hit. Somebody else had to take the ball and that was one of our strategies," Wewel said.
Kamler had an off night at an unfortunate time for the Eagles. Her 15 kills led the team, but she struggled to find her stroke.
"It just wasn't her day. She was not on today," Alfs said. "That was a real struggle and we needed her to come up with just a few more kills here and there."
For the second straight day, BDS stumbled out of the gate, dropping the opener Friday 25-17. The Eagles committed a variety of 14 errors in the first set. Bergan accounted for the rest with eight kills, two blocks and an ace.
The Knights dominated set two, opening on a 6-2 spurt and cruising to a 25-13 finish. Paige Frickenstein tallied three of her 10 kills in the second game.
"Paige hit more than she has ever hit in her entire career," Wewel said. "She's been a catalyst for us on the right side."
Although BDS extended the match to a fourth set, the Knights kept a firm grasp on set three until the Eagles exploded for an 8-1 run that provided the edge they needed.
Hannah Miller and Kamler served the run to push BDS' lead to 21-15. But the Eagles were outscored 7-4 down the stretch.
Mariah Sliva terminated five of her 11 kills in set three.
Bergan sprinted to a 6-2 lead in the fourth game, but BDS climbed back to lead 7-6.
From that point, though, the Knights prepared for their championship date Saturday. An 11-1 run put any chance of a fifth set out of reach.
The final two points of the fourth set were arguably the longest of the match. BDS stole one thanks to a Bergan error, but Kaitlyn Minarik, who had nine kills, called game by punishing an overpass that lifted the Knights to its third straight title match.
BDS had one goal in mind but with a tougher road this season playing up in D-1. The Eagles won't have a chance to hang a banner, but still have the opportunity to bring home hardware.
"To see it end in the third- and fourth-place game is disappointing, but we can still end our season on a win," Kamler said.
ARB (26-10)............25 25 22 25
BDS (29-4).............17 13 25 14
Bergan (kills-aces-blocks)
Summer Bojanski 0-0-0, Kaitlyn Minarik 9-0-1 1/2, Paige Frickenstein 10-0-0, Rebecca Baker 3-1-0, Lauren Baker 17-0-0, Carlee Hapke 0-0-0, Linden Nosal 1-0-0, Adler Gilfry 0-1-0, Kennedy Bacon 3-1-1 1/2. Totals: 43-3-3.
BDS (kills-aces-blocks)
Mariah Sliva 11-0-0, Hannah Miller 0-1-0, Taryn Fiala 1-1-0, Taylor Sliva 1-0-1 1/2, Macy Kamler 15-2-2, Jordan Bolte 8-0-0, Jess Hudson 1-0-1 1/2. Totals: 37-4-5.
Assists — AB, R. Baker 36, Hapke 3, Gilfry 1. BDS, Bolte 17, Miller 13, T. Sliva 3, Bolt 1, M. Sliva 1.
