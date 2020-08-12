BRUNING — It seemed to be more of the same for the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley football team, which had yet another undefeated regular season and even added another win in the playoffs — the team has qualified for the state tournament each of the past 10 seasons (every year of the co-op).
But the Eagles ran into a tough Cross County team in the second round.
BDS fell 20-6 in a game that had co-head coach Mark Rotter wanting his team to be more physical. Building that strength and some additional depth have been the goals for Rotter and fellow head coach Chris Ardissono leading into the 2020 season.
The Eagles bring back four starters on offense and three on defense. Leading the way on defense was Hunter Cox, who piled up 93 tackles and six interceptions from the defensive back position. Cox is a 6-foot, 1-inch senior. Fellow senior Kyle Ardissono (6-3, 210) tallied 88 tackles from his defensive end position, while Aaron Mick (5-11, 165) rounds out the defensive returners as he’ll be back in the secondary this year.
Mick was also one part of running back duo that combined for 1,312 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground, with Dalton Kleinschmidt (5-9, 130) being his partner in crime. Kleinschmidt, a senior, accounted for 15 of those TDs, while Mick also tallied 315 yards receiving. Senior Dominic Quinones returns at quarterback. The 5-9, 140-pounder threw for 523 yards and 11 scores while throwing just one interception.
The BDS coaches believe Eric Schroeder (6-4, 200) and Blake Schlegel (6-4, 255) — both seniors — will also contribute to the team’s success; as will sophomore Easton Weber (5-11, 200). Trevor Whitesell, Raleigh Shipley, Reid Richards, Sam Baysinger, and Keenan Dickson will all try to add that desired depth for the Eagles.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley will open the year with a home game against Diller-Odell on Aug. 28.
August
28, vs. Diller-Odell
September
4, at Johnson-Brock; 11, at Falls City Sacred Heart; 18, vs. High Plains; 25, vs. Blue Hill
October
2, at Kenesaw; 9, vs. Giltner; 16, at Lawrence-Nelson
