FAIRFIELD — The Class D-1, No. 1 Eagles of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley had their hands full against the Sandy Creek Cougars and the Fillies of Sutton.
The Eagles won both games in straight sets, but they were challenged both times. BDS struggled with consistency early as it faced the Cougars, but showed much improvement against the Fillies.
“We played two tough C-2 teams tonight,” said Eagles head coach Kari Jo Alfs. “One of the biggest things we’ve been stressing is playing our game and not worrying about who’s across the net. I don’t think we played as together in our match against Sandy Creek, but it was nice to see them come out and play better against Sutton.”
The Eagles won 25-21, 27-25 against the Cougars and 25-22, 25-23 against the Fillies in the second match.
The Cougars, down 11-5 early in set one, scored nine straight points, getting two kills from junior Kirstyn Sherbeck and an ace from senior Jaden Claycamp.
With a 17-12 lead, the Cougars couldn’t stop the Eagles' senior duo of Jordan Bolte and Macy Kamler. Kamler finished with eight kills for the Eagles in the first set while Bolte tallied nine assists to lead their team to a 25-21 first set victory.
Alfs had nothing but praise for her two seniors after the match.
“It's so fun because we have two very different seniors. Macy is obviously a powerhouse in the front row and everybody knows she is our go-to and when we were shaky. We are going to feed her the ball when we need to get back on track and she did that tonight. And Jordan is just very consistent. She knows where the ball needs to go and this year she’s become a very strong hitter, too. I just appreciate their leadership and drive to succeed.”
The Eagles built a 21-14 lead in set number two as Kamler added six more kills and Bolte nine more assists. But the Cougars rallied back, cutting the lead to three points behind an ace serve from senior McKenzy Sanders and a block from junior Leah Hatch and Jaden Claycamp.
On match point for the Eagles, SC's junior setter Kennedi Tripe found Sherbeck for a kill, stopping the Eagles' momentum. The Cougars were able to tie the set at 24 apiece and took a 25-24 lead over the Cougars from the same Tripe and Sherbeck combo. The Eagles scored the last three points to win the match 27-25.
“I was excited how we competed against BDS,” said Cougars head coach Kortney Allen. “One thing that we’re trying to work on is not worrying about the name on front of the (opponent's) jersey and just play our ball, and I thought we did a really nice job of that in that first game.”
The Eagles and the Fillies battled hard, trading points for most of the match. The Eagles built a quick 4-0 lead on a kill by Kamler and sophomore Malory Dickson, and an ace serve from Junior Mariah Sliva. The Fillies used a balanced attack, getting kills from senior Kylie Baumert, junior Julia George and freshman Lily McCroden. The Eagles won set one 25-22.
Set number two saw Sutton jump out to a 14-7 lead. The Eagles rallied with Bolte connecting with Kamler once again for four kills in the five-point run. With the score tied at 21, the Eagles got two more kills from Kamler as they won 25-23.
“It was a good match against BDS,” said Fillies head coach Shelli Mohnike. “We had a lot of serving errors and we had a few more hitting errors than we were hoping and still played them that close. Knowing that we can play with a good team gives us a lot of confidence, we just need to clean up our game and keep getting better every day.” .
In the final match of the night, Fillies senior libero Dayvie Perrien started things off with a pair of ace serves. Junior setter Kate Griess ended the match with three ace serves for the Fillies. The Fillies controlled everything in between as they won 25-17, 25-18.
“Both were good matches and both are good teams,” Mohnike said. “It’s early in the season and we are going to put those pieces together to be a good team this season. Every single one of our practices have been competitive and intense and that’s going to help us down the road. I am very pleased with the way our girls played today and know it’s just going to keep getting better as they continue to work.”
Despite a pair of losses, Allen is happy to see the improvement in her team every day.
“We are definitely playing more aggressive even when we did last week," she said. "You can see it all coming together, but again it’s just trusting the process and continue to work hard every day.”
