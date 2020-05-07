Thursday marked the National Day of Prayer, though the national observance looked different through the lens of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Members of Lifehouse Church gathered in a loose group at various locations around town to pray for different aspects of society. The group visited the Hastings Police Station to pray for public protectors and the military, city hall to pray for government, the Rivoli Theatre for media and arts, Adams County Courthouse for economy and business, Mary Lanning Healthcare for family and health, Hasting Senior High School for education and Lifehouse Church for religion.
“There’s no other time that I can remember, except maybe 9/11, that we needed prayer as much as we do now,” Pastor Brett Mackey said.
Due to COVID-19, the Hastings Area Men of Promise had to cancel the National Day of Prayer event that originally was planned at the C3 Hotel.
Organizers and other church leaders encouraged people to join together in prayer during the day, either at sunrise, sunset or anytime in between.
Jack Flanigan, a board member of Hastings Area Men of Promise, has organized the local event for around a decade and was disappointed to have it be canceled this year. The group hosted a video conferencing meeting for people who wanted to pray with one another in that fashion.
“This is perhaps the most important event we do,” he said. “Prayer is very important for ourselves and the nation.”
Flanigan said the decision to cancel the annual event wasn’t made lightly, but it was necessary under the circumstances. They had Ron Brown scheduled to speak at the dinner this year, but hope to bring him next year. They were also excited to have Special Scoops offer to bring ice cream for the event.
This year’s Bible verse is Habakkuk 2:14: “For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.”
The local event is part of a larger observance through the United States.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation, according to the website, www.nationaldayofprayer.org.
Since the first call to prayer in 1775, when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation, the call to prayer has continued through our history, including President Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation of a day of “humiliation, fasting, and prayer” in 1863. In 1952, a joint resolution by Congress, signed by President Harry Truman, declared an annual national day of prayer. In 1988, the law was amended and signed by President Reagan, permanently setting the day as the first Thursday of every May. Each year, the president signs a proclamation, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day. Last year, all 50 state governors plus the governors of several U.S. territories signed similar proclamations.
Flanigan said he believes the national holiday should be marked on calendars, as with other national holidays.
“It doesn’t have a lot of emphasis every year,” he said. “What other thing would be more valuable than praying for our country.”
The National Day of Prayer is only one event hosted by the Hastings Area Men of Promise every year to bring the community together.
“We want all Christ-based churches to be involved,” Flanigan said. “That’s what the Hastings Area Men of Promise is about, breaking down walls between groups. We all serve the same Jesus Christ.”
Anyone interested in joining the Hastings Area Men of Promise can contact him at 402-984-6631.
