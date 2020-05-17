While the Hastings Parks and Recreation Department’s Bicycle Sunday Fun Day isn’t a new event, it took on new significance this year in the time of COVID-19.
The Parks and Rec Department thought about rescheduling it, but decided it was needed.
“We don’t have a lot going on right now for rec in Hastings,” Recreation Program Coordinator Landon Arnold said. “We want to try to give everyone as many possible things to do as they can with the guidelines we have in place. So we really wanted to really keep it going, and it’s something we could do with social distancing. We’re going to run with it and hopefully people will get out and enjoy it because they’ve been cooped up, and it’s free.”
That’s exactly why Joe and Ginger Billesbach of Juniata decided to participate, with their 2-year-old daughter, Violet.
“Number one, we’ve been cooped up for a while,” Joe said. “It turned out to be a nice day. We thought we would get out, get the bike trailers out and go exercise a little bit. We like to support Hastings and all the local activities.”
The bike ride was a highlight of the day for Violet, who rode in a trailer attached to Joe’s bicycle.
“She loves it,” Ginger said. “She’s been saying ‘bike ride’ all day.”
Bicycle Sunday Fun Day also tied in well with National Bike to Work Day, which was Friday.
The event included 11 unmanned stations along the Pioneer Spirit Trail, including four at Lake Hastings, four in — and around — Heartwell Park, two in Libs Park, and one in Wayside Park near the 16th Street viaduct.
In past years, businesses and organizations sponsored the game stations, which typically included yard games such as cornhole. Changes were necessary this year, however, because of the threat of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus disease.
“It usually looks a little bit different than it did this year,” Arnold said.
He and Recreation Superintendent Ryan Martin worked hard in the weeks leading up to Bicycle Sunday Fun Day to come up with activities in which no one has to touch equipment. That included an obstacle course, foot race, detours, jumping jacks and plank challenges.
“It’s more of an event to get people out and on their bikes and all that, but obviously with all this COVID going on we had to make some changes,” Arnold said.
He doesn’t know how many people participated in Bicycle Sunday Fun Day, but saw quite a few bicyclists out on the trail.
When he picked up station signs at the end of the day, all of the trail maps were gone at a couple of the signs.
“That was good,” Arnold said. “That was a positive outlook on it.”
He also saw a car drop a completed activity sheet in the Parks and Recreation drop box at 2015 W. Third St.
“It’s really what we were pushing for, is just to have something for people to do, just because it’s a weird time that we’re in now,” he said.
