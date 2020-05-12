Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the May, 18, 1992, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
John Daly drove in from Oklahoma City and displayed his driver for an estimated crowd of 4,150 followers Monday art Lochland Country Club.
Daly opened the Sharp Electronic Charity Skins Exhibition with a press conference at 7:30 a.m. The PGA Champion was scheduled to tee off with Lochland professional Jeff Porter, former Hastings resident and current Firethorn Golf Club pro Jim White and Happy Hollow Club professional John Frillman in an exhibition round beginning at 9:05. The event, held in conjunction with Tuesday’s second all-class state high school tournament, is a benefit for the Adams County Emergency Shelter for Abused Children, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the American Cancer Society.
Daly, who played in this weekend’s Byron Nelson Classic in Irving, Texas, left Dallas by plane Sunday afternoon, but was grounded in Oklahoma City.
He rented a car and drove north, finally reaching Hastings after 4 a.m.
“It is good to finally be here,” said Daly, 1991 tour Rookie of the Year. “I took a detour and almost ended up in Kansas City, but let’s have a great day and let’s have some fun out there.”
Daly, who hasn’t won an event on the tour since his victory at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Ind., said he has played much. more consistent this season. The tour’s longest driver — averaging over 268 yards off the tee — has missed the cut in only three of 11 tournaments.
“I haven’t come close to winning another tournament, but I’ve played very consistent and that was one of my goals this year,” he said. “It’s the consistency and the patience that I have been working on. I need to learn when to use the drive and when not to.”
Fans numbered nearly five deep around the No. 1 tee as Daly and his playing partners teed off.
“It’s still a ‘grip and rip’ thing,” Daly said when asked to describe his technique off the tee. “I’ve never really had a lesson andI’ve been stubborn all my life. Why the hell am I going to change now?”
Daly, 26, was born in Sacramento, Calif., and resides in Dardanelle, Ark. The two-time All-American at Arkansas turned pro in 1987 and won the Ben Hogan Tour’s Utah Classic before reaching the PGA tour last season.
Since the PGA win, he has played in the “Skins Game,” Dunlop Phoenix Open in Japan, the Million Dollar Challenge in South Africa, the Tournament of Champions, the PGA Grand Slam of Golf and the PGA Tour Championship, where he finished third.
His visit to Hastings coincides with Lee Trevino’s visit to Hastings nearly 20 years ago. Trevino played at Lochland in a fund-raising exhibition for Mary Lanning Hospital.
Daly said he was excited to play his first round in Nebraska and to help support a junior golf event like the state championships.
“Junior golf is a great thing,” he said. “If the follow their dreams, they can do anything they want. I’m just a country boy from the state of Arkansas and this has all been a dream for me.”
The success that has followed the PGA win has also been a dream for Daly, who married Bettye Fulford earlier this month.
“Sometimes I wake up in the morning and hit my head. up against the sink,” he said. “Today, I just want the kids to know I’m a person — nothing but a human being.
“If they can get anything more than that, that would be great.”
