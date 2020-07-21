FREMONT — A go-ahead ninth-inning home run from Casey Burnham highlighted a four-run inning that powered the Hastings Sodbusters to a 10-6 win over division rival Fremont Tuesday.
Reece Anderson added a two-run single and Grant Schmidt scored on an error to make up the ninth-inning scoring. Jake Bigham toed the rubber in the bottom of the ninth and retired all three batters he faced.
Anderson drove in four runs to lead the Sodbuster offense, as he also added his first homer of the summer as one of his three hits. Burnham, Will Richardson and Tayten Tredaway each added a pair of hits. Burnham, Connor Laux and Jeremy Schneider also recorded an RBI.
Nate Zyzda threw six innings and allowed three earned runs while striking out five. Trey Kissack earned the win on the mound, tossing one inning.
The Sodbusters continue their series with the Moo Wednesday and Thursday, with both games starting at 7:05 p.m.
