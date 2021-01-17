DONIPHAN — On Friday, the Adams Central boys basketball team used the halftime break to address a lack of intensity in the first half of its game against Northwest. The Class C-1 No. 3 Patriots went on to win the game by 15 points.
On Saturday, AC was on pace to set its season-low in points after going into halftime with just 19 points against C-2 No. 10 Doniphan-Trumbull. But again, the Patriots made the necessary changes during the break.
“It was like two games that were mirror images of each other,” said AC head coach Zac Foster. “That’s on me; I’ve got to fix that so we don’t have those lulls. Our sense of urgency wasn’t real great from the start... Credit to our kids again for adjusting at halftime.”
Adams Central brought more energy to the court in the second half and dominated every facet of the game, turning a 19-18 halftime lead into a 51-25 victory over the Cardinals.
“It was more about energy than anything else,” Foster said. “The first half, we were trying to force things, and in the second half we just kept passing it and hitting the open guy and trusting each other... Defensively, again, like last night, our energy was just better in the second half.”
The strength of the Patriots has been its defense, but the effort on the defensive end, especially in the second half, seemed to be at an elite level, regardless if AC was in its 1-3-1 scheme or its man-to-man defense.
Adams Central’s defense kept Doniphan-Trumbull off the scoreboard for 10 minutes, 37 seconds in the second half and held the Cardinals without a field goal for 12:12.
“That’s where the game was swung. That third quarter, defensively we were so much better with our effort and our focus. Sense of urgency is a phrase that’s overused, but that’s what it was. Just really having pride and trying to get stops every possession.”
During Doniphan-Trumbull’s scoring drought, it shot 1-for-14 from the field and turned the ball over nine times.
“They run a really good 1-3-1 zone, and their man-to-man is better than a lot of people want to give them credit for,” said D-T head coach Kelan Buhr. “We’re going to have to get better against a 1-3-1 zone — theirs is really good... But there are definitely things we’re going to take from this and learn from it.”
While the Patriots’ defense was keeping the Cardinals out of their comfort zone, AC’s offense started finding its groove. Adams Central started focusing getting the ball inside and scoring in transition.
Twelve of AC’s 18 shots in the first half came from beyond the arc, finishing 6-for-18 from the field. But in the second half, the Patriots attacked the basket and made 11 of their 13 attempts from inside the 3-point line, shooting 53.8% (14-for-26).
“We talked about it in pregame that Doniphan didn’t have a lot of size. We had most post advantages if we would do it, but in the first half we didn’t take advantage of it very well. We talked about at halftime trying to get the ball in the paint more, and we did a better job of that in the second half.”
Adams Central’s highly efficient offense coupled with its suffocating defense led to the Cardinals being outscored 32-8 in the second half.
For the first 16 minutes of the game, though, Doniphan-Trumbull’s defense was frustrating the Patriots offense, which had 11 turnovers in the opening two quarters.
“I love how our kids defend,” Buhr said. “We tell our kids every night if you play defense up to your capabilities, you’re going to give yourself a chance to be there regardless of what happens on the offensive ends. Even in the second half, I felt like turnovers led to some runouts and some easy baskets. I loved how our kids played defense. They’ve really bought in there and proved they can be tough in the halfcourt.”
Lucas Bohlen led all scorers with 14 points while Tyler Slechta added 12. Adams Central had three more players with at least seven points: Dante Boelhower (eight), Cam Foster (eight), and Paul Fago (seven). Sam Dierks chipped in with two points.
Leading the way for Doniphan-Trumbull was Jaden Williams, who tallied seven points. Andrew Stock added six points. Ethan Smith and Myles Sadd each totaled four points, and Preston Larson finished with two points.
The Cardinals will look to rebound Tuesday when they host Sandy Creek. D-T has put together an impressive season. Doniphan-Trumbull has a record of 7-5, but all five losses have come against tough opponents that have combined for a record of 55-9. Saturday’s loss hasn’t diminished the excitement Buhr has for what his team can accomplish this year and beyond.
“Not having a senior and having eight freshmen on the team and some juniors stepping into some new roles, we’re really excited to have this team for two years,” the coach said. “We’re going to learn a lot and get a lot better, but I think our kids are excited with where they’re at and I’m thrilled for where they’re at. I love going to practice with them each day.”
The Patriots now have some time to prepare for perhaps their toughest game yet. On Saturday, the 14-1 Patriots will host C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic (12-1).
“They’re an elite program and somebody we’ve had a lot of big games with over the last 10, 11 years and even before that,” the AC coach said. “We know we’re going to have to play really well to get a win against those guys, and we’re excited about the opportunity to play against one of the best teams in the state.”
