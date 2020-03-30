CLAY COUNTY — It surely doesn’t have the same feeling of sitting at a community center with ink daubers and screaming “Bingo!” at the top of your lungs while everybody else glares at you in jealousy, but what Rita Brhel and Krista Calderon have organized for the people in and around Fairfield is as close as we can get right now during this period of social distancing.
Calderon said she, like most people currently, was scrolling the internet for ideas to entertain herself and the first-grade kids she teaches. In one of the many teachers’ groups she’s a part of on Facebook, something caught her eye.
“I was looking for some outdoor activities to do to give to my (kids’) parents. I had seen something about sending scavenger hunts home for the kids and thought ‘Oh, that would be fun to do within the town,’ “ Calderon said. “Our town, Fairfield, doesn’t have a lot of kids. A lot of them in our district live in Edgar or Clay Center, so I kind of wanted something that would not just be for kids, but also for adults.”
The answer, she thought instead, was a version of bingo where businesses and homes hang up numbers in their windows and people walk or drive around in search of them for entertainment.
And also just to get out of the house.
“But still staying away from each other,” Calderon quickly corrected with a laugh.
Calderon shared her idea with Brhel, who is on the Fairfield Community Club board and its Facebook page administrator. Word quickly got out.
The reception has been split about half and half between businesses and houses, the pair said. As of Friday, when the event was to officially start, there were 24 numbers circulating around town, hanging in windows. They’ve also created a bingo card for participants to use.
Prizes also have been announced.
“If they get a bingo — five in a row — they will get something small per person. And if they get a blackout, they will get something just a little bit bigger — something just a little bit more enticing for them,” Calderon said.
“It can be where if there’s four in a family, that all four of them have a different bingo card, and they’re going around trying to figure out where these numbers are. It’s just to get them out of the house.”
Players should be prepared to confirm where they saw certain numbers.
“We’ll just kind of go by the honor system,” Calderon said. “They’ll have to answer a question or two, like, ‘What color was the house this number was on?’”
As much as it is a game for fun with prizes for bingos, it’s also about staying connected with the community and getting some exercise.
“It’s kind of a way to check on your neighbor,” Calderon said.
“It’s easy to not do that, to become isolated during this time,” Brhel added.
Just up the road in Sutton, something similar is happening.
After a Facebook post from a town resident about a community scavenger hunt was shared and sent around, the Sutton Area Chamber of Commerce page picked it up and shared it to its wider audience, which has blown it up.
“It’s just kind of spread via social media,” said JJ McKenzie, past chamber president. “We didn’t even send an email to our members or anything; it just really took off from our page.”
The scavenger hunt officially began March 22 with hearts, which McKenzie said have been created in all sorts of shapes and sizes from a variety of materials.
“Some were big and bright, some were smaller, some were drawn, some were designed, some just threw a big white heart in the window — just any and all kinds, I guess,” she said.
“I think in one location they took 2- or 3-inch hearts and spelled out ‘COVID-19’ across their porch window.”
Earlier this week McKenzie and her son drove around town to do some scavenger hunting themselves and the participation was evident.
“We tried to count how many, and countless is what I’d say,” McKenzie said with a laugh. “I think we got to 30 or 40 different places, and we didn’t even travel all over town.”
Both communities plan on continuing these activities until Easter.
Sutton has a schedule for its scavenger hunt, with future weeks asking participants to post different items in their windows every few days until then. Emojis were the weekend theme. Next up are animals (March 29-April 1); then it’s eggs (April 2-3), followed by bunnies (April 5-8).
In Fairfield, Brhel and Calderon are cooking up an idea about a modified Easter egg hunt after bingo ends.
“It’s just something we can all do to kind of distract a little bit from some of the negative or more weighing topics that we’re reading about,” McKenzie said.
