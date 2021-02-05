Birth Birth Feb 5, 2021 Feb 5, 2021 Updated 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary Lanning Bella Marie Hernandez, a 7-pound, 5-ounce girl, was born to Samantha (Roth) and Bernardo Hernandez of 300 S. New York Ave. Jan. 4. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Samantha Roth Bella Marie Hernandez Mary Lanning Bernardo Hernandez Birth Recommended for you #LocalFoodToGo #LocalFoodToGo Updates from Local Advertisers Check out our Affordable Print and Online Subscription Rates!Affordable rates for: Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster Counties, as well as the towns of Doniphan and Giltner, Fillmore, Franklin, Kearney, Thayer Counties, Smith, Jewell Counties (Kansas) Subscribe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCity councilman seeks to end conversion therapy in Lincoln, calls practice harmful to LGBTQ+ youth4 from Kansas killed in crashDevelopers excited about mall site projectIf Bruce Springsteen spent his Sunday in Nebraska, those who would know aren’t talkingMinnesota town is flummoxed by resident who claims he's above the lawFirst Offutt planes land at Lincoln Airport Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Tribune e-Edition Plus Hastings Tribune e-Edition Hastings Tribune Featured Businesses Richard Alexander Law Office 322 North Minnesota Avenue, Hastings, NE 68901 402-462-9989 Website
