Birth Jan 8, 2021 Vincent Bruce Zysset, a 7-pound, 10-ounce boy, was born to Jennifer (Rathman) and Spencer Zysset of Genoa Dec. 6. Jennifer and Spencer are both formerly of Hastings.
